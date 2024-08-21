The Newest Additions Promises Delicious Nutrition On-The-Go Available at Walmart Starting Late Fall

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MET-Rx, the number one meal replacement brand in sports nutrition, today announced the expansion of its popular BIG 100 product line with the introduction of granola bars and two delectable new flavors. Fitness enthusiasts and snack lovers alike can enjoy new flavors including Blueberry Cobbler and Mint Super Cookie Crunch, as well as the all-new BIG 100 Granola Bars.

MET-RX EXPANDS BIG 100 LINE WITH GRANOLA BARS AND EXCITING NEW FLAVORS

Aiming to elevate consumers' fitness journeys, MET-Rx's newest flavor innovations are designed to add excitement and variety to MET-Rx's flavor profiles without sacrificing substance. The Blueberry Cobbler offers a fun twist on the traditional cobbler, combining everyone's favorite blueberry taste with 18 essential vitamins and minerals. The new Mint Super Cookie Crunch, a delicious dessert-inspired flavor, puts a delightful minty take on MET-Rx's top-selling Super Cookie Crunch plus 19 essential vitamins and minerals. Both flavors pack 30 grams of exclusive METAMYOSYN® protein and are available in a convenient four-count box, perfect for satisfying consumers' sweet tooth while keeping them fueled throughout the day.

"MET-Rx is committed to delivering innovative and delicious options for our consumers, and we are thrilled to introduce two new flavors, Blueberry Cobbler and Mint Super Cookie Crunch to our BIG 100 line," said Amie Testerman, VP of Marketing at MET-Rx parent 1440 Foods. "These new flavors offer a unique twist on our beloved bars, packed with essential nutrients and our exclusive METAMYOSYN® protein to keep our consumers fueled and satisfied."

MET-Rx is also excited to introduce Big 100 Granola Bars, the perfect morning snack to kick-start the day with added nutrition and the benefit of 5 grams of fiber, a first for the Big 100 line. The Chocolate Chip bars deliver a classic, satisfying flavor, while the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip bars combine the richness of peanut butter with the crunch of delicious chocolate chips, ensuring maximum satiety and taste. Made with wholesome ingredients like rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, and sunflower seeds, these bars are ideal for an on-the-go breakfast, post-workout fuel, or a satisfying snack anytime.

"Additionally, the launch of our BIG 100 Granola Bars fills a crucial gap in the market, providing a nutritious and convenient option perfect for the morning," added Amie Testerman. "Unlike traditional granola bars, our bars pack 28 grams of protein, offering the nutrition essential to stay energized throughout the day. We're excited to see how these new products will become favorites among MET-Rx fans."

These new offerings from MET-Rx are not only delicious but also provide the nutrition needed to fulfill fitness and nutrition goals. You can find the new Big 100 flavors and Big 100 Granola Bars exclusively online at www.metrx.com and Walmart starting late August 2024.

For more information about MET-Rx, visit www.metrx.com or www.1440foods.com.

About 1440 Foods

1440 Foods is a sports and active nutrition company on a mission to energize people to unleash their potential with a focused portfolio of accessible, great-tasting health and wellness brands: Pure Protein® nutrition bars; Body Fortress® high efficacy protein powders; and MET-Rx® high-performance meal replacements. 1440 Foods brands can be purchased online at Amazon, or at a wide range of grocery, pharmacy, and convenience store chains nationwide such as Wal-Mart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS, and convenience store chains. To learn more about 1440 Foods, visit www.1440Foods.com.

