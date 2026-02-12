Meta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Meta

Feb 12, 2026, 16:05 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on March 26, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2026.

About Meta
Meta is building the future of human connection, powered by artificial intelligence and immersive technologies. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward experiences that foster deeper connections and unlock new possibilities.

Contacts

Investors:
Kenneth Dorell
[email protected] / investor.atmeta.com

Press:
Ashley Zandy
[email protected] / meta.com/news

SOURCE Meta

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Meta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Meta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. "We had strong business...
Meta to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Meta to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) announced today that the company's fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results will be released after...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Social Media

Social Media

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics