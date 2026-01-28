Meta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"We had strong business performance in 2025," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "I'm looking forward to advancing personal superintelligence for people around the world in 2026."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended December 31,

% Change

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

% Change In millions, except percentages and per

share amounts 2025

2024



2025

2024

Revenue $ 59,893

$ 48,385

24 %

$ 200,966

$ 164,501

22 % Costs and expenses 35,148

25,020

40 %

117,690

95,121

24 % Income from operations $ 24,745

$ 23,365

6 %

$ 83,276

$ 69,380

20 % Operating margin 41 %

48 %





41 %

42 %



Provision for income taxes (1) $ 2,586

$ 2,715

(5) %

$ 25,474

$ 8,303

207 % Effective tax rate (1) 10 %

12 %





30 %

12 %



Net income $ 22,768

$ 20,838

9 %

$ 60,458

$ 62,360

(3) % Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 8.88

$ 8.02

11 %

$ 23.49

$ 23.86

(2) %

____________________________________ (1) The full year 2025 provision for income taxes includes the effects of the implementation of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act during the third quarter of 2025. Absent the valuation allowance charge as of the enactment date, our full year 2025 effective tax rate would have decreased by 17 percentage points to 13%, compared to the reported effective tax rate of 30%.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 3.58 billion on average for December 2025, an increase of 7% year-over-year.





– DAP was 3.58 billion on average for December 2025, an increase of 7% year-over-year. Ad impressions – Ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 18% and 12% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively.





– Ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 18% and 12% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively. Average price per ad – Average price per ad increased by 6% and 9% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively.





– Average price per ad increased by 6% and 9% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively. Revenue – Revenue was $59.89 billion and $200.97 billion, representing increases of 24% and 22% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively. Revenue on a constant currency basis would have increased 23% and 22% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively.





– Revenue was $59.89 billion and $200.97 billion, representing increases of 24% and 22% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively. Revenue on a constant currency basis would have increased 23% and 22% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively. Costs and expenses – Total costs and expenses were $35.15 billion and $117.69 billion, representing increases of 40% and 24% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively.





– Total costs and expenses were $35.15 billion and $117.69 billion, representing increases of 40% and 24% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively. Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $22.14 billion and $72.22 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively.





– Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $22.14 billion and $72.22 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively. Capital return program – Share repurchases of our Class A common stock were nil and $26.26 billion, and total dividend and dividend equivalent payments were $1.34 billion and $5.32 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively.





– Share repurchases of our Class A common stock were nil and $26.26 billion, and total dividend and dividend equivalent payments were $1.34 billion and $5.32 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities – Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $81.59 billion as of December 31, 2025.





– Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $81.59 billion as of December 31, 2025. Cash flow – Cash flow from operating activities was $36.21 billion and $115.80 billion, and free cash flow was $14.08 billion and $43.59 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively. (1)





– Cash flow from operating activities was $36.21 billion and $115.80 billion, and free cash flow was $14.08 billion and $43.59 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively. Long-term debt – Long-term debt was $58.74 billion as of December 31, 2025.





– Long-term debt was $58.74 billion as of December 31, 2025. Headcount – Headcount was 78,865 as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 6% year-over-year.

____________________________________ (1) For more information on our free cash flow non-GAAP financial measure, see the sections entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" in this press release.

CFO Outlook Commentary

We expect first quarter 2026 total revenue to be in the range of $53.5-56.5 billion. Our guidance assumes foreign currency is an approximately 4% tailwind to year-over-year total revenue growth, based on current exchange rates.

We expect full year 2026 total expenses to be in the range of $162-169 billion.

The majority of expense growth will be driven by infrastructure costs, which includes third-party cloud spend, higher depreciation, and higher infrastructure operating expenses.





The second-largest contributor to total expense growth is employee compensation, driven by investments in technical talent. This includes 2026 hires to support our priority areas, particularly AI, as well as a full year of expenses from 2025 hires.





At a segment level, we expect expense growth to be driven by the Family of Apps, with Reality Labs operating losses remaining similar to 2025 levels.

We anticipate 2026 capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, to be in the range of $115-135 billion, with year-over-year growth driven by increased investment to support our Meta Superintelligence Labs efforts and core business.

Despite the meaningful step up in infrastructure investment, in 2026 we expect to deliver operating income that is above 2025 operating income.

Absent any changes to our tax landscape, we expect our full year 2026 tax rate to be 13-16%.

Finally, we recently aligned with the European Commission on further changes to our Less Personalized Ads offering, which we will begin rolling out this quarter. However, we continue to monitor legal and regulatory headwinds in the EU and the U.S. that could significantly impact our business and financial results. For example, we continue to see scrutiny on youth-related issues and have a number of trials scheduled for this year in the U.S., which may ultimately result in a material loss.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for the following items:

Foreign exchange effect on revenue. To calculate revenue on a constant currency basis, we translate current period revenue using the prior year's monthly exchange rates for our settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which we believe is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to our historical performance.

Purchases of property and equipment; Principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both purchases of property and equipment, and principal payments on finance leases in our calculation of free cash flow because we believe that these two items collectively represent the amount of property and equipment we need to procure to support our business, regardless of whether we procure such property or equipment with a finance lease. We believe that this methodology can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue

$ 59,893

$ 48,385

$ 200,966

$ 164,501 Costs and expenses:















Cost of revenue

10,905

8,839

36,175

30,161 Research and development

17,136

12,180

57,372

43,873 Marketing and sales

3,410

3,240

11,991

11,347 General and administrative

3,697

761

12,152

9,740 Total costs and expenses

35,148

25,020

117,690

95,121 Income from operations

24,745

23,365

83,276

69,380 Interest and other income, net

609

188

2,656

1,283 Income before provision for income taxes

25,354

23,553

85,932

70,663 Provision for income taxes

2,586

2,715

25,474

8,303 Net income

$ 22,768

$ 20,838

$ 60,458

$ 62,360 Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 9.02

$ 8.24

$ 23.98

$ 24.61 Diluted

$ 8.88

$ 8.02

$ 23.49

$ 23.86 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings

per share:















Basic

2,525

2,529

2,521

2,534 Diluted

2,565

2,599

2,574

2,614

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)













December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 35,873

$ 43,889 Marketable securities

45,719

33,926 Accounts receivable, net

19,769

16,994 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,361

5,236 Total current assets

108,722

100,045 Non-marketable equity investments

27,524

6,070 Property and equipment, net

176,400

121,346 Operating lease right-of-use assets

20,404

14,922 Goodwill

24,534

20,654 Other assets

8,437

13,017 Total assets

$ 366,021

$ 276,054









Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 8,894

$ 7,687 Operating lease liabilities, current

2,213

1,942 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

30,729

23,967 Total current liabilities

41,836

33,596 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

22,940

18,292 Long-term debt

58,744

28,826 Long-term income taxes

21,005

9,987 Other liabilities

4,253

2,716 Total liabilities

148,778

93,417 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

95,793

83,228 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

271

(3,097) Retained earnings

121,179

102,506 Total stockholders' equity

217,243

182,637 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 366,021

$ 276,054

META PLATFORMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income $ 22,768

$ 20,838

$ 60,458

$ 62,360

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:















Depreciation and amortization 5,411

4,460

18,616

15,498

Share-based compensation 5,890

4,262

20,427

16,690

Deferred income taxes 1,033

(1,332)

18,738

(4,738)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity investments (496)

2

(1,138)

(53)

Impairment charges for facilities consolidation —

94

—

383

Other (56)

167

(416)

140

Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable (2,475)

(2,978)

(1,815)

(1,485)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 259

(530)

(89)

(698)

Other assets (272)

(200)

(481)

(270)

Accounts payable 623

568

(14)

373

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,960

1,523

1,077

323

Other liabilities (431)

1,114

437

2,805

Net cash provided by operating activities 36,214

27,988

115,800

91,328

Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment (21,383)

(14,425)

(69,691)

(37,256)

Purchases of marketable securities (14,580)

(10,898)

(36,929)

(25,542)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities 3,113

3,817

26,874

15,789

Payments for held-for-sale assets (635)

—

(2,432)

—

Proceeds from Venture distribution 2,554

—

2,554

—

Purchases of non-marketable equity investments (70)

—

(18,330)

(11)

Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets (3,415)

(9)

(4,231)

(270)

Other investing activities 229

17

182

140

Net cash used in investing activities (34,187)

(21,498)

(102,003)

(47,150)

Cash flows from financing activities















Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,272)

(3,857)

(18,400)

(13,770)

Repurchases of Class A common stock —

—

(26,248)

(30,125)

Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (1,338)

(1,269)

(5,324)

(5,072)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net 29,906

—

29,906

10,432

Principal payments on finance leases (754)

(411)

(2,524)

(1,969)

Other financing activities 1,607

72

2,220

(277)

Net cash used in financing activities 25,149

(5,465)

(20,370)

(40,781)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted

cash equivalents

(17)

(714)

235

(786)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

equivalents

27,159

311

(6,338)

2,611





Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of

the period

11,941

45,127

45,438

42,827





Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at end of the

period

$ 39,100

$ 45,438

$ 39,100

$ 45,438



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

equivalents to the condensed consolidated balance sheets

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,873

$ 43,889

$ 35,873

$ 43,889

Restricted cash equivalents, included in prepaid expenses and other

current assets 837

353

837

353

Restricted cash equivalents, included in other assets 2,390

1,196

2,390

1,196

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents $ 39,100

$ 45,438

$ 39,100

$ 45,438



















Supplemental cash flow data















Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 1,285

$ 2,227

$ 7,578

$ 10,554



Segment Results

We report our financial results for our two reportable segments: Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL). FoA includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. RL includes our virtual and augmented reality related consumer hardware, software, and content.

The following table sets forth our segment information of revenue and income (loss) from operations:

Segment Information (In millions) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:















Advertising

$ 58,137

$ 46,783

$ 196,175

$ 160,633 Other revenue

801

519

2,584

1,722 Family of Apps

58,938

47,302

198,759

162,355 Reality Labs

955

1,083

2,207

2,146 Total revenue

$ 59,893

$ 48,385

$ 200,966

$ 164,501

















Income (loss) from operations:















Family of Apps

$ 30,766

$ 28,332

$ 102,469

$ 87,109 Reality Labs

(6,021)

(4,967)

(19,193)

(17,729) Total income from operations

$ 24,745

$ 23,365

$ 83,276

$ 69,380





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP revenue

$ 59,893

$ 48,385

$ 200,966

$ 164,501 Foreign exchange effect on 2025 revenue using 2024 rates

(488)





418



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect

$ 59,405





$ 201,384



GAAP revenue year-over-year change %

24 %





22 %



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change %

23 %





22 %



GAAP advertising revenue

$ 58,137

$ 46,783

$ 196,175

$ 160,633 Foreign exchange effect on 2025 advertising revenue using 2024

rates

(473)





420



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect

$ 57,664





$ 196,595



GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change %

24 %





22 %



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-

year change %

23 %





22 %





















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 36,214

$ 27,988

$ 115,800

$ 91,328 Purchases of property and equipment

(21,383)

(14,425)

(69,691)

(37,256) Principal payments on finance leases

(754)

(411)

(2,524)

(1,969) Free cash flow

$ 14,077

$ 13,152

$ 43,585

$ 52,103

