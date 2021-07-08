META ETF - Options Now Available For Trading

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (Ticker: META) options are now listed for trading on the NYSE American Options market.

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF ("META ETF") is designed to offer investors exposure to the Metaverse by providing investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Ball Metaverse Index ("BALLMETA Index").

The "Metaverse" is defined as a successor to the current internet that will be interoperable, persistent, synchronous, open to unlimited participants with a fully functioning economy, and an experience that spans the virtual and 'real' world.

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on developing innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

About Ball Metaverse Research Partners:

Ball Metaverse Research is a financial and market research collective focused on the ongoing transition of global telecommunications, commerce and social engagement to the successor platform of the current Internet, known popularly as the 'Metaverse.' In addition to managing the Metaverse Index, Ball Metaverse Research publishes essays and studies on the future of the Internet, entertainment, gaming and social media, as well as convenes and participates in industry settings to promote standards and dialogue between important media and technology entrepreneurs, inventors, activists and enterprises.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please visit the website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/meta. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investment involves risk including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that fund will achieve its investment objectives and may not be suitable for all investors. The Index is heavily dependent on proprietary quantitative models and data supplied by third parties. When Models and Data prove to be incorrect or incomplete, the Fund's portfolio can be expected to also reflect the errors.

