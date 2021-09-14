META ETF Crosses $100 Million In Assets Under Management

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments , an ETF sponsor focused on offering innovative thematic funds, is pleased to announce that META — the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF — surpassed $100 million in assets under management last week. The milestone comes less than three months after the fund's launch.

"Every day we see more companies investing in products, ideas, technologies, and partnerships for the Metaverse. We see the Metaverse as a multi-trillion dollar opportunity similar to the advent of Mainframe computing, the internet and mobile. I'm delighted so many investors agree and are excited to invest in the Metaverse through our methodology in META" - said Matthew Ball of Ball Metaverse Research Partners.

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF ("META ETF") is designed to offer investors exposure to the metaverse by providing investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Ball Metaverse Index ("BALLMETA Index"). The Index is managed by Ball Metaverse Research Partners, an indexing and research firm led by Matthew Ball, a seasoned investor, advisor, and researcher of the metaverse. The "Metaverse" is defined as a successor to the current internet that will be interoperable, persistent, synchronous, open to unlimited participants with a fully functioning economy, and an experience that spans the virtual and 'real' world.

"Attention for the metaverse has never been greater, as evidenced by its record number of mentions in corporate earnings calls, stories covering the metaverse, and marketing materials across a number of industries. During Nvidia's earnings call on August 18, CEO Jensen Huang stated that he was fairly certain the metaverse economy would overtake our current economy at some point in the future. While it will likely take decades for a full-fledged metaverse to come to fruition, this still presents a significant opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on the digital future" - said Roundhill VP of Research Mario Stefanidis.

Ball Metaverse Research Partners' Expert Council is comprised of executives from Nvidia, Amazon's AWS, Amazon's Prime Video, Match Group, Facebook's Oculus, Valve, Square Enix, The New York Times, Grand Theft Auto, Spotify, and Andreessen Horowitz.

To learn more about META, please visit https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/meta/.

About Roundhill Investments

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor focused on thematic and sector-specific investing. We create thoughtful investment products designed to help investors express their vision of the future. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please visit the website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Roundhill Financial Inc serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

