Meta Integration Technology Showcases MetaKarta Semantic Hub at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026

First Public Demonstration of "Engineer Once, Deploy Everywhere" Semantic Modeling Platform

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Integration Technology, Inc. (MITI), a pioneer in metadata integration, data lineage, and semantic modeling, today announced its participation as a sponsor at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026, taking place March 9–11 in Orlando, Florida.

At the event, MITI will present the first public demonstration of MetaKarta Semantic Hub, its new platform designed to unify business semantics across databases, business intelligence (BI) platforms, and emerging AI systems.

Attendees can visit Booth #535 in the Analytics & BI Solution Village to see how organizations can define business meaning once and deploy it consistently across their analytics and AI environments.

"Enterprises have invested heavily in BI tools and modern data platforms, yet they still struggle with inconsistent metrics and conflicting definitions," said Christian Bremeau, CEO of Meta Integration Technology. "MetaKarta Semantic Hub introduces a new engineering model for enterprise semantics—define business logic once and compile it everywhere it is consumed."

Featured Gartner Session

Christian Bremeau, CEO and Simon Dynin, CTO will present a featured exhibitor session titled:

"AI & BI Semantic Modeling to Engineer Once and Deploy Anywhere"

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 12:40 – 1:00 PM

Location: Theater 2, Exhibit Showcase, Florida Hall E (Lower Level)

The session introduces a compiler-based approach to enterprise semantics, enabling organizations to engineer metric definitions once and deploy them consistently across databases, BI platforms, and AI systems.

Attendees will learn how this approach:

Reduces metric sprawl and semantic drift

Accelerates BI modernization

Creates a trusted semantic foundation for AI-driven analytics

First Public Demonstration of MetaKarta Semantic Hub

At the summit, MITI will showcase the first public demonstration of MetaKarta Semantic Hub, highlighting how the platform:

Reverse-engineers semantic logic from existing BI tools such as Power BI and Tableau

Unifies fragmented definitions into a single governed semantic model

Compiles semantic logic directly into databases and BI tools

Enables consistent metrics across dashboards, applications, and AI agents

Unlike traditional semantic layers that rely on middleware or proprietary query engines, Semantic Hub acts as a semantic compiler, generating native SQL and platform-specific models directly within enterprise systems.

This approach allows organizations to modernize BI environments and prepare data for AI without rebuilding existing analytics platforms.

Solving the Enterprise Metric Chaos Problem

Many organizations today operate with multiple BI tools and hundreds or thousands of dashboards, each containing duplicated or conflicting metric definitions.

MetaKarta Semantic Hub addresses this challenge by introducing a centralized semantic engineering layer capable of:

Reverse-engineering semantic logic from existing analytics assets

Governing metric definitions in a unified model

Forward-engineering those definitions into the tools enterprises already use

The result is a consistent semantic foundation for BI reporting, analytics applications, and AI-driven data experiences.

A Semantic Foundation for the AI Era

As enterprises adopt AI-powered analytics and natural language interfaces, the importance of trusted semantic context has become critical.

MetaKarta Semantic Hub provides the metadata, definitions, and governance needed to ensure that AI systems interpret enterprise data correctly.

By compiling semantic logic directly into the database layer, organizations can ensure that BI tools, applications, and AI agents all operate from the same governed business meaning.

Meet MITI at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

Conference attendees are invited to:

Visit Booth #535 for live demonstrations

for live demonstrations Attend Christian Bremeau and Simon Dynin's featured session

Explore how semantic engineering can modernize BI and enable trusted AI analytics

More information about MetaKarta Semantic Hub is available at:

https://www.metakarta.com/semantic-hub

About Meta Integration Technology

Meta Integration Technology, Inc. (MITI) is a pioneer in metadata integration, semantic modeling, and data lineage with decades of experience serving global enterprises and technology providers. MITI's technology is embedded in products from leading data and analytics vendors and powers MetaKarta, its enterprise platform for metadata-driven data management.

