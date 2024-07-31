Meta Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We had a strong quarter, and Meta AI is on track to be the most used AI assistant in the world by the end of the year," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "We've released the first frontier-level open source AI model, we continue to see good traction with our Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, and we're driving good growth across our apps."





Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended June 30,

% Change In millions, except percentages and per share amounts 2024

2023

Revenue $ 39,071

$ 31,999

22 % Costs and expenses 24,224

22,607

7 % Income from operations $ 14,847

$ 9,392

58 % Operating margin 38 %

29 %



Provision for income taxes $ 1,641

$ 1,505

9 % Effective tax rate 11 %

16 %



Net income $ 13,465

$ 7,788

73 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 5.16

$ 2.98

73 %

Second Quarter 2024 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 3.27 billion on average for June 2024 , an increase of 7% year-over-year.

– DAP was 3.27 billion on average for , an increase of 7% year-over-year. Ad impressions – Ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 10% year-over-year.

– Ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 10% year-over-year. Average price per ad – Average price per ad increased by 10% year-over-year.

– Average price per ad increased by 10% year-over-year. Revenue – Total revenue was $39.07 billion , an increase of 22% year-over-year. Revenue on a constant currency basis would have increased 23% year-over-year.

– Total revenue was , an increase of 22% year-over-year. Revenue on a constant currency basis would have increased 23% year-over-year. Costs and expenses – Total costs and expenses were $24.22 billion , an increase of 7% year-over-year.

– Total costs and expenses were , an increase of 7% year-over-year. Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $8.47 billion .

– Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were . Capital return program – Share repurchases were $6.32 billion of our Class A common stock and dividend payments were $1.27 billion .

– Share repurchases were of our Class A common stock and dividend payments were . Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities – Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $58.08 billion as of June 30, 2024 . Free cash flow was $10.90 billion .

– Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were as of . Free cash flow was . Headcount – Headcount was 70,799 as of June 30, 2024 , a decrease of 1% year-over-year.



CFO Outlook Commentary





We expect third quarter 2024 total revenue to be in the range of $38.5-41 billion. Our guidance assumes foreign currency is a 2% headwind to year-over-year total revenue growth, based on current exchange rates.

We expect full-year 2024 total expenses to be in the range of $96-99 billion, unchanged from our prior outlook. For Reality Labs, we continue to expect 2024 operating losses to increase meaningfully year-over-year due to our ongoing product development efforts and investments to further scale our ecosystem.

While we do not intend to provide any quantitative guidance for 2025 until the fourth quarter call, we expect infrastructure costs will be a significant driver of expense growth next year as we recognize depreciation and operating costs associated with our expanded infrastructure footprint.

We anticipate our full-year 2024 capital expenditures will be in the range of $37-40 billion, updated from our prior range of $35-40 billion. While we continue to refine our plans for next year, we currently expect significant capital expenditures growth in 2025 as we invest to support our artificial intelligence research and product development efforts.

Absent any changes to our tax landscape, we expect our full-year 2024 tax rate to be in the mid-teens.

In addition, we continue to monitor an active regulatory landscape, including the increasing legal and regulatory headwinds in the EU and the U.S. that could significantly impact our business and our financial results.



Webcast and Conference Call Information





Meta will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET today. The live webcast of Meta's earnings conference call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com, along with the earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held today will also be posted to the investor.fb.com website.





Disclosure Information





Meta uses the investor.fb.com and about.fb.com/news/ websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (facebook.com/zuck), Instagram account (instagram.com/zuck) and Threads profile (threads.net/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.





About Meta





Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.





Contacts





Investors:

Kenneth Dorell

[email protected] / investor.fb.com

Press:

Ryan Moore

[email protected] / about.fb.com/news/





Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: the impact of macroeconomic conditions on our business and financial results, including as a result of geopolitical events; our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on data signals and mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; changes to the content or application of third-party policies that impact our advertising practices; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives, including our artificial intelligence initiatives and metaverse efforts; our emphasis on community growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation; our ongoing privacy, safety, security, and content review efforts; competition; risks associated with government actions that could restrict access to our products or impair our ability to sell advertising in certain countries; litigation and government inquiries; privacy, legislative, and regulatory concerns or developments; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; our ability to manage our scale and geographically-dispersed operations; and market conditions or other factors affecting the payment of dividends. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 25, 2024, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is July 31, 2024, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

For a discussion of limitations in the measurement of certain of our community metrics, see the section entitled "Limitations of Key Metrics and Other Data" in our most recent quarterly or annual report filed with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for the following items:

Foreign exchange effect on revenue. We translated revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 using the prior year's monthly exchange rates for our settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which we believe is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to our historical performance.

Purchases of property and equipment; Principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds and principal payments on finance leases in our calculation of free cash flow because we believe that these two items collectively represent the amount of property and equipment we need to procure to support our business, regardless of whether we procure such property or equipment with a finance lease. We believe that this methodology can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue $ 39,071

$ 31,999

$ 75,527

$ 60,645 Costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue 7,308

5,945

13,948

12,054 Research and development 10,537

9,344

20,515

18,725 Marketing and sales 2,721

3,154

5,285

6,198 General and administrative (1) 3,658

4,164

7,114

7,049 Total costs and expenses 24,224

22,607

46,862

44,026 Income from operations 14,847

9,392

28,665

16,619 Interest and other income (expense), net 259

(99)

624

(19) Income before provision for income taxes 15,106

9,293

29,289

16,600 Provision for income taxes 1,641

1,505

3,455

3,102 Net income $ 13,465

$ 7,788

$ 25,834

$ 13,498 Earnings per share:













Basic $ 5.31

$ 3.03

$ 10.17

$ 5.24 Diluted $ 5.16

$ 2.98

$ 9.86

$ 5.18 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share:













Basic 2,534

2,568

2,540

2,577 Diluted 2,610

2,612

2,619

2,604











(1) The second quarter 2024 general and administrative expenses include a charge for the recent settlement with the State of Texas. The settlement amount is fully accrued as of June 30, 2024.

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,045

$ 41,862 Marketable securities 26,035

23,541 Accounts receivable, net 14,505

16,169 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,846

3,793 Total current assets 76,431

85,365 Non-marketable equity securities 6,207

6,141 Property and equipment, net 102,959

96,587 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,058

13,294 Goodwill 20,654

20,654 Other assets 9,929

7,582 Total assets $ 230,238

$ 229,623







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,173

$ 4,849 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,917

1,623 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,914

25,488 Total current liabilities 27,004

31,960 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 17,685

17,226 Long-term debt 18,389

18,385 Long-term income taxes 7,897

7,514 Other liabilities 2,500

1,370 Total liabilities 73,475

76,455 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 78,270

73,253 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,695)

(2,155) Retained earnings 81,188

82,070 Total stockholders' equity 156,763

153,168 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 230,238

$ 229,623

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 13,465

$ 7,788

$ 25,834

$ 13,498 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 3,637

2,623

7,011

5,147 Share-based compensation 4,616

4,060

8,178

7,111 Deferred income taxes (1,643)

(1,137)

(2,098)

(1,757) Impairment charges for facilities consolidation, net 41

232

280

1,002 Other (6)

212

(71)

204 Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (1,171)

(1,424)

1,350

1,122 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (84)

(54)

16

767 Other assets 54

37

(41)

67 Accounts payable 250

(51)

(862)

(1,155) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (497)

5,174

(1,771)

5,268 Other liabilities 708

(151)

790

33 Net cash provided by operating activities 19,370

17,309

38,616

31,307 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment, net (8,173)

(6,134)

(14,573)

(12,957) Purchases of marketable debt securities (3,289)

(717)

(10,176)

(803) Sales and maturities of marketable debt securities 3,233

1,816

7,858

2,351 Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets (57)

(83)

(129)

(527) Other investing activities (12)

(85)

(12)

(10) Net cash used in investing activities (8,298)

(5,203)

(17,032)

(11,946) Cash flows from financing activities













Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,208)

(1,692)

(6,370)

(2,701) Repurchases of Class A common stock (6,299)

(898)

(21,307)

(10,263) Dividend payments (1,266)

—

(2,539)

— Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net —

8,455

—

8,455 Principal payments on finance leases (299)

(220)

(614)

(484) Other financing activities (106)

(353)

(115)

(231) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (11,178)

5,292

(30,945)

(5,224) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (152)

(14)

(440)

71 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (258)

17,384

(9,801)

14,208 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 33,284

12,420

42,827

15,596 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 33,026

$ 29,804

$ 33,026

$ 29,804















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the

condensed consolidated balance sheets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,045

$ 28,785

$ 32,045

$ 28,785 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 100

165

100

165 Restricted cash, included in other assets 881

854

881

854 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 33,026

$ 29,804

$ 33,026

$ 29,804

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Supplemental cash flow data













Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 5,929

$ 1,102

$ 6,559

$ 1,507 Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 124

$ —

$ 245

$ 182 Non-cash investing and financing activities:













Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other

current liabilities $ 3,229

$ 3,845

$ 3,229

$ 3,845 Acquisition of businesses and intangible assets in accrued expenses and

other current liabilities and other liabilities $ 267

$ 217

$ 267

$ 217

Segment Results

We report our financial results for our two reportable segments: Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL). FoA includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. RL includes our virtual, augmented, and mixed reality related consumer hardware, software, and content.

The following table presents our segment information of revenue and income (loss) from operations:

Segment Information (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024



2023



2024



2023 Revenue:



















Advertising $ 38,329



$ 31,498



$ 73,965



$ 59,599 Other revenue 389



225



769



430 Family of Apps 38,718



31,723



74,734



60,029 Reality Labs 353



276



793



616 Total revenue $ 39,071



$ 31,999



$ 75,527



$ 60,645





















Income (loss) from operations:



















Family of Apps $ 19,335



$ 13,131



$ 36,999



$ 24,351 Reality Labs (4,488)



(3,739)



(8,334)



(7,732) Total income from operations $ 14,847



$ 9,392



$ 28,665



$ 16,619

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP revenue $ 39,071

$ 31,999

$ 75,527

$ 60,645 Foreign exchange effect on 2024 revenue using 2023 rates 371





265



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 39,442





$ 75,792



GAAP revenue year-over-year change % 22 %





25 %



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 23 %





25 %



GAAP advertising revenue $ 38,329

$ 31,498

$ 73,965

$ 59,599 Foreign exchange effect on 2024 advertising revenue using 2023 rates 367





261



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 38,696





$ 74,226



GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change % 22 %





24 %



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year

change % 23 %





25 %



















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 19,370

$ 17,309

$ 38,616

$ 31,307 Purchases of property and equipment, net (8,173)

(6,134)

(14,573)

(12,957) Principal payments on finance leases (299)

(220)

(614)

(484) Free cash flow $ 10,898

$ 10,955

$ 23,429

$ 17,866

SOURCE Meta