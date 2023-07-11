metabion expands production capacity for diagnostic and therapeutic oligonucleotides in Munich East

News provided by

metabion international AG

11 Jul, 2023, 02:00 ET

Double-digit million EURO Investment completed Q1 2023 – Applications in diagnostic and therapeutic solutions - Growing range of CMO services into mid/large scale (c) GMP manufacturing

MUNICH, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- metabion has increased its global production capacity for diagnostic and newly introduced therapeutic oligonucleotides and derivatives thereof to support the rising demand in Europe and worldwide. Over the last two years, the company has planned, built and established a state- of-the-art oligonucleotide manufacturing facility dedicated to manufacture small-, mid- and large-scale oligonucleotide components for in vitro diagnostics (IVD)/analyte-specific reagents (ASRs)oligonucleotides as well as mid-/large-scale oligos for R&D and therapeutic applications.         

The investment is in the double-digit million EURO range and includes ISO 8 and 7 classified state-of-the-art clean room areas. Applied and certified standards are ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016 and EXCiPACT® GMP/GDP:2021.                                                                   

"With this investment, we are strengthening our CMO segment and are committed to further expanding our growth area of business," says Dr. Regina Bichlmaier, CEO of metabion. "At the same time, we are responding to an increasing demand for highly customized diagnostic solutions including packaging/kitting/OEM services and supporting early stage oligonucleotide-based drug development from lead discovery and optimization to pre-clinical development into clinical phase I and II. We are proud to say, that our newly established and outstanding state-of-the art production site East of Munich will allow us to deliver "metabion best value" for small-, mid- and large-scale oligonucleotide requirements with regard to expertise, capacities, customization and flexibility."                                                  

"We want to drive growth in the custom oligonucleotide business with our strong and metabion inbuilt customer focus," says Dr. Heike Koepf, Head of Sales and Quality Management. "In doing so, we aim to intensify our collaboration with customers in Europe and expand our product portfolio to globally interested parties".                                                          

About metabion:                                                                  

metabion is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality custom oligonucleotides. With its vast experience and innovative technologies, processes and methods, the company is a "boutique" and most complete custom oligo provider globally. Best in class supplying high-quality products and services according to the motto "quantity meets quality" and following our vision to be the service provider of premium custom oligonucleotides – dedicated to enhance scientific progress and to support diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.                                                        

metabion international AG | Semmelweisstrasse 3 | 82152 Planegg/Steinkirchen | Germany phone: +49 89 899 363 0 | fax: +49 89 899 363 11 | email: [email protected] | www.metabion.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2150661/mb_Logo_InThisTogether_300dpi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE metabion international AG

Also from this source

metabion expands production capacity for diagnostic and therapeutic oligonucleotides in Munich East

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.