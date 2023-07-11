metabion expands production capacity for diagnostic and therapeutic oligonucleotides in Munich East

Double-digit million EURO Investment completed Q1 2023 – Applications in diagnostic and therapeutic solutions - Growing range of CMO services into mid/large scale (c) GMP manufacturing

MUNICH, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- metabion has increased its global production capacity for diagnostic and newly introduced therapeutic oligonucleotides and derivatives thereof to support the rising demand in Europe and worldwide. Over the last two years, the company has planned, built and established a state- of-the-art oligonucleotide manufacturing facility dedicated to manufacture small-, mid- and large-scale oligonucleotide components for in vitro diagnostics (IVD)/analyte-specific reagents (ASRs)oligonucleotides as well as mid-/large-scale oligos for R&D and therapeutic applications.

The investment is in the double-digit million EURO range and includes ISO 8 and 7 classified state-of-the-art clean room areas. Applied and certified standards are ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016 and EXCiPACT® GMP/GDP:2021.

"With this investment, we are strengthening our CMO segment and are committed to further expanding our growth area of business," says Dr. Regina Bichlmaier, CEO of metabion. "At the same time, we are responding to an increasing demand for highly customized diagnostic solutions including packaging/kitting/OEM services and supporting early stage oligonucleotide-based drug development from lead discovery and optimization to pre-clinical development into clinical phase I and II. We are proud to say, that our newly established and outstanding state-of-the art production site East of Munich will allow us to deliver "metabion best value" for small-, mid- and large-scale oligonucleotide requirements with regard to expertise, capacities, customization and flexibility."

"We want to drive growth in the custom oligonucleotide business with our strong and metabion inbuilt customer focus," says Dr. Heike Koepf, Head of Sales and Quality Management. "In doing so, we aim to intensify our collaboration with customers in Europe and expand our product portfolio to globally interested parties".

About metabion:

metabion is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality custom oligonucleotides. With its vast experience and innovative technologies, processes and methods, the company is a "boutique" and most complete custom oligo provider globally. Best in class supplying high-quality products and services according to the motto "quantity meets quality" and following our vision to be the service provider of premium custom oligonucleotides – dedicated to enhance scientific progress and to support diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

metabion international AG | Semmelweisstrasse 3 | 82152 Planegg/Steinkirchen | Germany phone: +49 89 899 363 0 | fax: +49 89 899 363 11 | email: [email protected] | www.metabion.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2150661/mb_Logo_InThisTogether_300dpi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE metabion international AG