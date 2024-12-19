Metabolic Maintenance Launches MetaMIND Nootropic Capsules and Gummies, Featuring Advanced Cognitive Support with Nutricog

SISTERS, Ore., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolic Maintenance®, a leader in high-quality, physician-formulated nutritional supplements, is proud to announce the launch of our newest nootropic supplement, MetaMIND™, now available in both capsule and gummy forms. This innovative nutraceutical is specifically designed to support attention and learning, working memory, and mental performance.

The Science Behind MetaMIND™

Both MetaMIND™ products feature Nutricog®, a groundbreaking blend of Boswellia serrata and Terminalia chebula extracts. This patented formula has been clinically shown to promote neural health and cognitive function, enhance focus and selective attention, support working memory and recall, and promote better sleep quality over time.

MetaMIND™ capsule's comprehensive formula also includes acetyl L-carnitine, green tea extract, and Lutemax 2020 (lutein and zeaxanthin), providing targeted support for mental sharpness and healthy vision, especially in a world of screens.

MetaMIND™ was developed to address the increasing demand for nootropic supplements that align with our commitment to purity, potency, and science-backed formulations. Nutricog® sets this product apart, offering clinically-supported benefits for cognitive performance and brain health.

Understanding the diverse preferences of health-conscious consumers, Metabolic Maintenance® is offering MetaMIND™ in two formats.

MetaMIND™ Capsules: For those seeking a clean label, one-a-day option with additional nutrients.

MetaMIND™ Gummies: A convenient, tasty alternative delivering a daily dose of Nutricog® for brain support.

Why Choose MetaMIND™?

As a trusted name in the nutritional supplement industry for over 40 years, Metabolic Maintenance® ensures every product is manufactured in the USA, rigorously third-party tested for purity, and backed by the latest scientific research. MetaMIND™ continues this legacy, offering consumers a powerful tool to support cognitive health during the most demanding times of the year—and beyond.

Availability

MetaMIND™ capsules and gummies are now available at metabolicmaintenance.com, and through trusted distribution partners and select healthcare practitioners.

About Metabolic Maintenance®

Metabolic Maintenance® has been a trusted source of high-quality, physician-formulated supplements for over four decades. Known for its commitment to purity, potency, and transparency, Metabolic Maintenance® provides targeted nutritional support to health-conscious individuals and healthcare professionals.

