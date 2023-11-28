Metabolism Assays Market Size Revenue Expected to Reach USD 2,803.50 Million By 2032, at CAGR of 7.5%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [110+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Metabolism Assays Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Assay Kits and Reagents, Instruments and Analyzers); By Application; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to [115+ Pages] research report, the global metabolism assays market size and share is predicted to grow from USD 1,464.72 million in 2022 to USD 2,803.50 million in 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032, according to the latest report by Polaris Market Research.

What are Metabolism Assays? How big is Metabolism Assays Market Size?

Overview

Metabolism is a sophisticated process that lies at the core of biology. It incorporates a set of biochemical reactions, having the function of converting substrate molecules through a series of metabolic intermediates. The biochemical reactions in cellular metabolism allow organisms to grow and reproduce. Also, they play a crucial role in maintaining the structure of organisms and responding to environmental changes. As a result, changes to metabolism can have profound effects.

The state of cell differentiation and characterization of immune response can be done by studying cell changes. Besides, examining changes in cells can help define the most optimal way to treat a disease. Metabolic assays, which are primarily used to identify metabolic stability in cell structures, are an easy way to get a holistic overview of cell metabolism. They help understand the specific cell or disease model or how the target or compound affects metabolic pathways, impacting the metabolism assays market size favorably.

Who Produces Metabolic Assays?

Abcam plc

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

BioLegend, Inc.

BioVision, Inc.

Cayman Chemical Company

Cell Biolabs, Inc.

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

G-Biosciences

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Important Highlights from the Report

The market for metabolism assays benefits from continuous technological advancements that improve the sensitivity, accuracy, and speed of assay methodologies and equipment.

The evolution of precision medicine and higher demand from pharmaceutical companies are anticipated to spur the market demand.

The metabolism assays market segmentation is primarily based on product, application, end-user, and region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth over the forecast period.

Metabolism Assays Market Details

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 1,464.72 million Market value in 2032 USD 2,803.50 million CAGR 7.5% from 2023 – 2032 Base year 2022 Historical data 2019 – 2021 Forecast Period 2023 – 2032

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Growth Drivers

Rise in chronic conditions: The rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome demands metabolic assessments for diagnosis and continuous monitoring. This, in turn, drives the metabolism assays market growth.

Evolution of precision medicine: Precision medicine's evolution relies on metabolic profiling to offer highly individualized approaches to treatment. Metabolomics and genomic medicine use metabolic data to provide medicines and treatments that match the patient's unique profile.

Robust demand from the pharmaceutical industry: There is a high demand for metabolic assays in the pharmaceutical industry. They are an important element in the drug development process, helping researchers assess the toxicity and efficacy of drugs.

Trends and Opportunities

Introduction of advanced analytics: Advanced analytic solutions can take metabolic profiles and derive valuable data and insights from them. As the capabilities of data analytics solutions continue to grow, the requirement for skilled professionals who can interpret and derive insights from metabolic data is on the rise.

Segmental Analysis

Assay Kits and Reagents Segment Held a Significant Market Share

By product, the assay kits and reagents segment account for a significant portion of the metabolism assays market share. These kits and reagents, which contain specialized enzymes and reagents, are important tools in clinical settings and laboratories for assessing metabolic processes. They aid in the measurement of cellular metabolism and enzyme activity. Also, they have applications in drug screening, toxicology assessments, and monitoring metabolic disorders. Furthermore, they play a crucial role in biomarker discovery and help advance the field of personalized medicine.

Diagnostics Emerged as the Largest Segment in 2022

Metabolism assays play a major role in diagnostics. These assays help in the early detection of diseases and facilitate the monitoring of treatment efficacy. They aid in the identification of metabolic conditions such as diabetes and genetic disorders. Also, metabolism assays developed by metabolism assays market key players assess health risks and provide valuable insights by monitoring parameters such as cholesterol and glucose levels. Furthermore, they keep a check on the progression of diseases and guide treatment adjustments if needed. Overall, metabolism assays are vital for the diagnostic landscape.

Regional Insights

Which Region Leads the Metabolism Assays Sector?

North America: North America has a large number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms actively involved in the discovery and development of drugs. They play a major role in the drug screening and development process, making them indispensable for these firms. Government organizations, especially the National Institute of Health (NIH), provide significant funding for metabolic research projects. The financial aid provided by government entities significantly boosts the demand for metabolism assays and drives the industry's demand.

Asia Pacific: The metabolism assays market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience significant growth. APAC has several esteemed research universities and institutions that emphasize metabolic research. This shifting focus toward metabolic research has increased interest in cutting-edge studies, thereby driving the demand for metabolism assays. Concurrently, the healthcare sector in the Asia Pacific is evolving, with a rising emphasis on personalized medicine and diagnostics. In this changing healthcare landscape, metabolism assays assume a critical role by offering insights into individual health conditions.

Browse the Detail Report "Metabolism Assays Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Assay Kits and Reagents, Instruments and Analyzers); By Application; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/metabolism-assays-market

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How big is the market for metabolism assays?

What are the key factors that are driving the metabolism assays market demand?

At what CAGR is the industry anticipated to grow?

What are the key trends and opportunities?

Who are the prominent players in the industry?

Which segments accounted for the largest share of the metabolism assays market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Metabolism Assays market report based on product, application, end user, and region:

Metabolism Assays, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Assay Kits and Reagents

Instruments and Analyzers

Metabolism Assays, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Research

Diagnostics

Metabolism Assays, End User Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Hospitals

Diagnostics Labs

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

