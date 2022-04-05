Metabolomics Market Size to Reach USD 6,663 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 5, 2022 The Global Metabolomics Market is Segmented by Product and Service (Metabolomics Instruments and Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools & Service), Application (Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery , Toxicology Testing , Nutrigenomics , Functional Genomics, Personalized Medicine , and Others), and Indication (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Inborn Errors of Metabolism, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

The Global Metabolomics Market size was valued at USD 2,032 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6,663 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Major factors driving the growth of the metabolomics market are:

Increased adoption of metabolomics in precision medicine and the introduction of diagnostic tests for chronic disease diagnosis are driving the global metabolomics market. Furthermore, market growth is expected to be boosted by technological advancements in analytical techniques and an increase in R&D spending.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the need for biomarker development and early disease diagnosis, are expected to propel the Metabolomics market forward.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL METABOLOMICS MARKET

One of the key factors driving the growth of the global metabolomics market is the growing acceptance of metabolomics in personalized medicine. Through the development of personalized phenotyping and individualized drug-response monitoring, metabolomics is beginning to play a role in precision medicine. The most 'avant-garde' example of metabolomics enabling precision medicine is the use of metabolomics to phenotype tumors and design custom cancer therapies.

Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic degenerative diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disorders is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global metabolomics market. Because cancer is known to alter cellular metabolism, metabolomics can aid in the early detection and diagnosis of cancer, as well as the evaluation of medical interventions and cancer therapies. Recent advances in analytical technologies and statistical capabilities have enabled metabolomics to delve deeper into cancer metabolism and provide insight into how cancer cells use glycolysis to produce amino acids, nucleotides, and lipids required for tumor proliferation and vascularization.

The metabolomic market has a lot of potential in disease diagnosis. Early detection of chronic diseases allows healthcare providers to plan for effective disease treatment, increasing patient survival rates and assisting in the disease's complete elimination from the patient's biological system.

The impact of COVID-19 on the metabolomics market has been positive. This is because metabolomics is used in research to better understand diseases, according to COVID-19. Changes in the plasma metabolome, for example, reflect COVID-19 patients' clinical presentation in mild, moderate, and critical COVID-19 cases. At least 77 metabolites, including amino acids, lipids, polyamines, and sugars, as well as their derivatives, were altered in critical COVID-19 patient's plasma compared to mild COVID-19 patients. As a result, there has been an increase in the use of metabolomics in COVID-19-related research, which has had a positive impact on the metabolomics market.

Through bioinformatics tools, metabolomics is used to identify new biomarkers, which indicate changes in the physiological state of a cell or tissue. In-vitro diagnostic tools, environmental toxicology screening methods, and drug discovery and development techniques all rely on biomarkers. In medical science, biomarkers are needed to better define and diagnose diseases, predict adverse drug events, and identify patient groups who would benefit from specific treatments. Furthermore, identifying biomarkers related to drug safety, sensitivity, and resistance will present significant growth opportunities for the metabolomics market in the near future.

METABOLOMICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on product and service Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools & Service segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

during the forecast period due to a large number of users of metabolomics analysis tools and services and increasing demand for data management.

Based on application, the personalized medicine segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period.

Based on indication, Cancer is expected to be the most lucrative segment. The oncology sector is heavily investing in metabolomics, which is expected to drive the cancer segment, with the neurological disorder market growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

North America is the most profitable region, thanks to high product commercialization rates and sophisticated healthcare research and development initiatives, which are just a few of the factors contributing to its large market share.

Key Companies:

Agilent Technologies INC.,

BiocratesLife Science AG,

Bio-Rad Laboratories INC.,

Bruker corporation,

Danaher Corporation,

Human Metabolome Technologies INC.,

LECO Corporation,

Metabolon INC.,

Shimadzu Corporation,

Water Corporation.

