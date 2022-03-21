Metabolomics Market to Reach $6.66 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 12.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Metabolomics Market by Product and Service (Metabolomics Instruments and Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools & Service), Application (Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery, Toxicology Testing, Nutrigenomics, Functional Genomics, Personalized Medicine, and Others), and Indication (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Inborn Errors of Metabolism, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global metabolomics market was estimated at $2.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective, Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/525

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

The fact that metabolomics has the ability to detect a large number of metabolites from fluid or tissue sample in a single step and it can also yield great amounts leads to a steep rise in demand for metabolomics, thereby driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, high cost of metabolomics instruments and scarcity of professionals restrain the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements in analytical techniques and upsurge in R&D expenditure are expected to create an array of opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to huge disruptions in the R&D activities, which in turn, impacted the global metabolomics market negatively.

However, the market has almost recovered, in terms of revenue.

The metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services segment to maintain the lion's share-

On the basis of product & services, the metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating nearly three-fourths of the global metabolomics market. The same segment is also anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to surge in amount of data generated in metabolomics processes which needs proper management through the use of bioinformatics tools.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/525

The biomarker discovery segment to lead the trail-

On the basis of application, the biomarker discovery segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global metabolomics market, due to surge in prevalence of cancer. The personalized medicine segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in awareness related to the use of personalized medicine and extensive use of metabolomics in it drive the growth of the segment.

North America to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global metabolomics market, owing to surge in research activities which involve the use of metabolomics. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in awareness related to use of metabolomics.

Prominent market players-

Bio-Rad Laboratories INC.

Agilent Technologies INC.

Bruker corporation

Danaher Corporation

Human Metabolome Technologies INC.

LECO Corporation

Metabolon INC.

BiocratesLife Science AG

Water Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Orthopedic Implants Market Expected to Reach $68.80 Billion by 2030

Next Generation Sequencing Market to Grow $35.5 Billion by 2030

Teleradiology Market Expected to Reach $10,621 Million by 2028

Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Expected to Reach $3,161 Million by 2028

Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Expected to reach $6,637 Million by 2028

IVF Services Market Expected to Reach $25.6 Billion by 2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

SOURCE Allied Market Research