Metabolon Appoints Celia Reyes as Vice President of Human Resources

Celia Reyes will lead Metabolon's global people strategy as the company continues to scale in the evolving multiomics marketplace

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, announces the appointment of Celia Reyes as Vice President of Human Resources.

"We are delighted to welcome Celia to the Metabolon leadership team," said Rohan Hastie, Ph.D., President and CEO of Metabolon. "As Metabolon enters its next phase of growth, Celia's extensive experience partnering with leadership teams across complex, multinational organizations will be instrumental in strengthening our culture, developing our talent, and supporting our long-term strategic objectives."

Celia is a seasoned human resources leader with deep expertise in talent development, organizational effectiveness, and cultural transformation. She has partnered closely with senior leadership teams across both private and public sector organizations, navigating highly matrixed, global environments to build scalable people strategies aligned with business growth.

Celia holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Spencer College in El Salvador and has completed executive human resources management programs at UCLA and the University of California, San Diego. She lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Metabolon's mission, scientific leadership, and commitment to innovation make it an exciting place to be," said Celia Reyes, Vice President of Human Resources. "I'm passionate about building inclusive, high-performing cultures, and I look forward to partnering with the Metabolon team to support our people as the company continues to grow and evolve."

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With 25 years of experience, 15,000+ client projects, 4,000+ scientific publication references, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

SOURCE Metabolon, Inc.