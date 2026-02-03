Metabolon Names Andrew Messick Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned life sciences finance leader brings deep expertise in operational excellence and M&A to support Metabolon's next stage of growth

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, announces the appointment of Andrew (Drew) Messick as Chief Financial Officer.

"Drew brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience, with a proven track record of driving growth through financial and operational excellence in the life sciences sector. His expertise will be invaluable as Metabolon continues to scale and execute on its strategic objectives," said Rohan Hastie, Ph.D., President and CEO of Metabolon. "Drew's appointment further strengthens Metabolon's executive leadership team as we expand our capabilities and market presence."

Drew is an accomplished finance executive with over a decade of experience leading finance and operations for privately held life sciences companies. Over his career, he has served as Chief Financial Officer for multiple organizations, building high-performing teams, optimizing financial and operational processes, and successfully navigating mergers and acquisitions.

Drew is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Accounting from UNC's Kenan-Flagler Business School. He is both a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Drew resides in Cary, North Carolina, with his wife and three children.

"Metabolon's scientific leadership and differentiated multiomics capabilities position the company for long-term success," said Andrew Messick, Chief Financial Officer. "I'm excited to join the team and look forward to supporting Metabolon's continued growth through disciplined financial management and operational rigor."

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With 25 years of experience, 15,000+ client projects, 4,000+ scientific publication references, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

