Metabolon Secures $25 Million of Funding to Accelerate Growth

MORRISVILLE, N.C, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions that advance a wide variety of research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced that it has closed on $25 million of additional equity funding. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, helping Metabolon further accelerate commercialization activities and continue advancing its well-defined R&D roadmap.

"Metabolon is experiencing significant growth, and we are excited to continue building our talented team and scaling our capabilities to meet increasing demand," said Rohan (Ro) Hastie, Metabolon's Chief Executive Officer. "Metabolomics is an essential component of the life science ecosystem. All omics approaches – genomics, proteomics, metabolomics – are highly complementary. You cannot fully understand biology, and more specifically systems biology, by just looking at DNA, proteins, or metabolites exclusively. As life sciences evolve toward a more sophisticated multi-omics approach, Metabolon is fast becoming an industry standard and a critical step toward true precision medicine."

"This financing arrives on the heels of record revenue and margins in 2022 and comes predominantly from new investors, with additional participation by existing investors. The infusion of capital will allow us to continue accelerating our already robust growth and execution as we bring market-leading metabolomics and the associated deep phenotyping capabilities to a rapidly expanding market," said Gerry Haines, CFO of Metabolon.

To learn more about how Metabolon deciphers thousands of discrete chemical signals from genetic and non-genetic factors to discover biomarkers and reveal biological pathways, visit https://www.metabolon.com/.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research. Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, over 3,000 publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics and lipidomics solutions supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic as well as external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

