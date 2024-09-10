Metacon has hired Nikolett Sipöcz as Chief Business Officer, Electrolysis

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 4, Dr. Nikolett Sipöcz will take up the position as Chief Business Officer Electrolysis for Metacon AB. Nikolett will have overall responsibility for the Electrolysis business unit, including sales responsibility, and be part of Metacon's management team. She replaces Johan Berggren in his manager role as Head of Sales, which enables Johan to have full focus on sales and business development work towards major key projects in the role of Business Development Director.

Nikolett Sipöcz comes most recently from a role as Head of Sales for E.ON Drive in Sweden. Over the years, she has held leadership roles in large global companies in the industrial sector such as GE Global Research. In this way, she has gained solid experience of the challenges and opportunities Metacon faces. Nikolett has a strong technical background as a civil engineer from Lund University and a PhD in Thermal Power Engineering from the University of Stavanger, Norway.

"I am extremely pleased that Nikolett wants to be part of Metacon's management team and take important responsibility for our upcoming development journey. In the role of CBO and head of the electrolysis organization, we can now continue to develop our sales organization under Nikolett's leadership. At the same time, we enable Johan Berggren to focus more clearly on pure sales work in new large and important sales projects in our pipeline," says Christer Wikner, CEO of Metacon.

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems for the production of fossil-free 'green' hydrogen. The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on a patented technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons. The development of Metacon's reforming products is carried out within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production.

Metacon also offers complete electrolysis plants for the production of hydrogen and integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a large and globally growing area within green hydrogen. Electrolysis is a process of driving a chemical reaction to split water by adding electricity. If the electricity used is fossil-free, the hydrogen will also be fossil-free and climate-neutral ("green"). Green hydrogen can be used in the transport sector, basic industry and the real estate sector, among others, with a better environment and climate as a result.

