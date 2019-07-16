Metadata.io Emerges as MarTech Force with Rapid Company Growth and Leader Position in G2 Crowd Summer 2019 Momentum Grid® Report for Account-based Execution

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metadata.io ( https://www.metadata.io/ ), the AI-powered account-based advertising platform for predictable B2B lead generation, today announced it is fast rising as a leader in the MarTech industry based on customer satisfaction. As a second-place Leader in G2 Crowd's Summer 2019 Momentum Grid® Report for Account-based Execution, Metadata helps CMOs deliver a qualified pipeline to sales organizations by generating a predictable flow of inbound MQLS from within their target accounts.

Metadata customers like Nutanix, Nexmo and others have repeatedly won awards for best performing campaigns on LinkedIn and Facebook. They are among a growing list of early adopters that are achieving the industry's top benchmarks in customer acquisition and ROAs using Metadata.

See the full Summer 2019 Momentum Grid Report here: http://bit.ly/2xGyaA5

"Our ranking is 100 percent attributed to our sophisticated customer base who bravely adopted early AI technology and achieved great ROI multiplier through automation and experimentation," said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata. "Together, we are transforming marketing operations with AI. With Metadata, B2B marketers gain unprecedented ROI from digital investment, in a more predicted, measured fashion."

"Our investment with Metadata empowered us to automatically target and convert sales-qualified leads that not only impacted revenue, but completely automated and simplified the execution of our account-based campaigns," said Rob Bethell, Marketing Manager at RStudio.

For the quarterly Grid Momentum Report, G2 Crowd rates products based on reviews gathered from the user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The Momentum Grid for Account-based Execution is based on scores calculated using the G2 Satisfaction algorithm and G2 Momentum algorithm from reviews collected through May 29, 2019. In the Summer 2019 momentum report, Metadata showed strong growth in reviews, social and web.

To see G2 Crowd reviews for Metadata.io visit: ( https://www.g2.com/products/metadata-io/reviews ).

About Metadata

Metadata is the AI-driven Account-based Advertising platform for predictable B2B lead generation. For B2B marketers, it automatically runs marketing operations to identify target prospects, run multivariate tests and tasks, and optimize paid digital campaigns in real time to ensure marketing investments provide ROI and desired results. Metadata's patented artificial intelligence engine acts as a "super-brain," smartly augmenting campaigns based on marketing needs and executing operations at a scale not humanly possible. Metadata represents the future of B2B marketing, where creative content, lead flow pipelines and operations are all automatic and continuously improving. With Metadata, customers trust digital advertising investments are delivering qualified leads to fuel sales. For more information about Metadata, visit www.metadata.io.

