Metadata.io Named Finalist for Best Tech Workplace for Diversity in 2019 Timmy Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech in Motion has chosen Metadata.io as a finalist for this year's Best Tech Workplace for Diversity category for its annual Timmy Awards, which recognizes the top workplaces for tech professionals. Two Workplace for Diversity awards will be announced at a ceremony this October. The local community can determine who will be crowned with the Community Favorite award by voting here until September 27th, while the Judge's Choice winner will be chosen by a panel of expert judges.

The selection criteria for the Best Tech Workplace for Diversity is based on the following:

Implementation of diverse hiring and employment practices

Collaboration and inclusive thinking to produce an innovative product

Provision of tools and resources to explore and celebrate differences

"We're excited to have not one, but two awards recognizing diverse thinking and collaboration this year. Getting the opportunity to celebrate the inclusion, innovation and growth in the community through the Timmy Awards is beyond exciting," says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment, creator of Tech in Motion. "Companies have realized diversity is a necessary ingredient for company creativity and success, and we're looking forward to recognizing that."

"It's an honor to be a finalist in the Best Tech Workplace for Diversity Award category," said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata. "At Metadata, we proactively pursue hiring a diverse range of talent from a gender, ethnicity, and age perspective. There is tangible value in our hiring practices because it has already proved to be a winning strategy. We are building technology that will transform marketing operations through AI, and it wouldn't be possible without the unique perspectives and talents of our team members."

Metadata offers an AI-first platform that plugs into and automatically orchestrates marketing automation platforms and tools at scale, alleviating marketers from time-consuming manual work that delivers minimal outputs. The platform runs and scales marketing operations by automatically targeting, experimenting, running operational tasks and optimizing in real-time.

The complete list of 2019 Timmy Awards finalists can be found here . Aside from Best Tech Workplace for Diversity, the other award categories include: Manager, Startup, and Work Culture. In October, the ceremony will be free and open to the public, consisting of tech demos, entertainment and networking. If interested in learning more or attending, visit the Timmy Awards or the Timmy Awards event page .

About Metadata

Metadata is the AI-powered marketing operations platform for predictable B2B lead generation. Its patented AI engine acts as a "super-brain," smartly augmenting digital marketing campaigns by running operations at a scale not humanly possible. Metadata automatically identifies target prospects, runs multivariate tests and operational tasks, and optimizes campaigns in real-time to provide ROI. With customers like Nutanix, Nexmo, Zendesk, Zuora, TripActions and Splunk, Metadata has risen to the top by delivering actual demand backed by MQLs and predictable pipeline. For more information about Metadata, visit www.metadata.io.

