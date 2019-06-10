Metadata.io Named Leader in G2 Crowd Spring 2019 Grid® Report for Account-Based Execution

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metadata.io (https://www.metadata.io/), the AI-powered account-based advertising platform for predictable B2B lead generation, today announced it was recognized as a rising leader in G2 Crowd's Spring 2019 Grid® Report for account-based execution. In addition to climbing up the leaderboard, 100 percent of customer reviews say Metadata is heading in the right direction. The company also saw notable increases in satisfaction, overall G2 score and Net Promotion Score.

"We are determined to transform the way marketing operations teams do their jobs for the better," said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata. "Our AI-powered platform significantly reduces repetitive and technical manual tasks for B2B marketers by automatically targeting, experimenting and executing account-based advertising campaigns - while driving actual pipeline. As our position on the grid continues to rise, along with highly ranked customer reviews, we are more confident than ever that Metadata is providing our target market with a technology that is not only needed - but is the future of B2B marketing."

Metadata has maintained a leader position for account-based execution since Fall 2018. G2 Crowd (www.g2crowd.com), a peer-to-peer review site, leverages more than 750,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 3 million buyers each month.

"Metadata earned its position as an account-based execution leader in Spring 2019 with continued growth in multiple satisfaction rankings and high customer reviews," said Kara Kennedy, Market Research Director at G2 Crowd. "Metadata is showing exceptional leadership in the 'likely to recommend,' 'product going in the right direction' and 'meets requirements' categories."

Samples from Metadata reviews include:

"Only ABM solution committed to conversions."

"Easiest way to execute and scale your 'one-to-many' ABM strategy."

"Metadata had a massive effect on our digital lead gen."

"Metadata.io is a powerful platform especially for those companies that do not have a large digital team."

To see more reviews for Metadata.io visit: (https://www.g2.com/products/metadata-io/reviews).

About Metadata

Metadata is the AI-driven Account-based Advertising platform for predictable B2B lead generation. For B2B marketers, it automatically identifies target prospects, runs multivariate tests and operational tasks, and optimizes paid digital campaigns in real time to ensure marketing investments provide ROI and desired results. Metadata's patented artificial intelligence engine acts as a "super-brain," smartly augmenting campaigns based on marketing needs and executing operations at a scale not humanly possible. Metadata represents the future of B2B marketing, where creative content, lead flow pipelines and operations are all automatic and continuously improving. With Metadata, customers trust digital advertising investments are delivering qualified leads to fuel sales. For more information about Metadata, visit www.metadata.io.

