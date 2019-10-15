Metadata.io Selected as Best Tech Workplace for Diversity at Timmy Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech in Motion announced Metadata.io ( https://www.metadata.io/ ), the AI-powered marketing operations platform, as Best Tech Workplace for Diversity winner at the 2019 annual Timmy Awards ceremony in front of hundreds of local tech executives, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts. Taking home the trophy as "Judge's Choice," Metadata.io was hand-selected by an expert panel of judges to come out on top for its region in the Timmy Awards, which recognizes the top places for tech professionals to work in ten cities across North America.

"We're grateful to be able to acknowledge the companies striving for inclusive environments and diverse thinking through the Timmy Awards," states Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment, creator of Tech in Motion . "Diversity is more than just a trending topic, it's a necessity for innovation in all industries, not only in tech, and the companies awarded a Timmy exemplify that."

The selection criteria for the Best Tech Workplace for Diversity is based on the following:

Implementation of diverse hiring and employment practices

Collaboration and inclusive thinking to produce an innovative product

Provision of tools and resources to explore and celebrate differences

Metadata's international team encompasses employees of varying ages from many different backgrounds and locations around the world. It is made up of 50 percent women, many with leadership and executive roles within the company (VP engineering, VP product etc).

This diverse team is responsible for launching Metadata's AI-first platform that alleviates marketers from time-consuming manual work that delivers minimal outputs. Metadata's patented AI engine acts as a "super-brain," smartly augmenting digital marketing campaigns by running operations at a scale not humanly possible. Metadata has risen to the top by delivering actual demand backed by MQLs and predictable pipeline.

"At Metadata, we are changing the way marketers work by introducing them to fully autonomous marketing operations," said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata.io. "We would not be able to rapidly innovate and move toward our goals without a highly diverse, international team. Our cumulative knowledge, experience and perspectives ensure we are continuously improving our offering. As a business leader, I strongly believe diversity needs to be a top priority and is the reason Metadata has moved to the forefront of the MarTech industry."

Throughout October, Tech in Motion is hosting Timmy Award ceremonies across 10 tech hubs in North America this month to celebrate the best tech workplaces. A list of local 2019 winners and finalists is available here . Previous winners include Audible, Jet.com, Venmo, TripAdvisor, SAP, Salesforce, Casper and Asana. Visit timmyawards.techinmotionevents.com for more information on the Timmys.

About Tech in Motion Events & The Timmy Awards

Tech in Motion is a North American event series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project in 2011 between IT recruiting firms Jobspring Partners and Workbridge Associates, part of the Motion Recruitment network, grew into an organization of over 190,000 members across 12 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County and Toronto. Please visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.

About Metadata

Metadata is the AI-powered marketing operations platform for predictable B2B lead generation. Its patented AI engine acts as a "super-brain," smartly augmenting digital marketing campaigns by running operations at a scale not humanly possible. Metadata automatically identifies target prospects, runs multivariate tests and operational tasks, and optimizes campaigns in real-time to provide ROI. With customers like Nutanix, Nexmo, Zendesk, Zuora, TripActions and Splunk, Metadata has risen to the top by delivering actual demand backed by MQLs and predictable pipeline. For more information about Metadata, visit www.metadata.io.

