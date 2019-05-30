Metagenics Announces New Hemp Oil Formula

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metagenics, Inc., a health sciences company, announced today the release of its new formula, Hemp Oil, an organic, broad-spectrum hemp extract. Metagenics Hemp Oil consists of naturally occurring phytocannabinoids and terpenes, which have been shown to support body function and general health.*

Unlike some other hemp oil formulas, Metagenics hemp extract is responsibly sourced from hemp stalks, stems, seeds and flower in order to reap the benefits found throughout the plant.

"The human body contains a complex system of naturally occurring endocannabinoids, which play a vital role in human health," said Dr. Taz Bhatia, MD. "In hemp oil extracts, the synergies among various phytocannabinoids and terpenes can provide therapeutic support for endocannabinoid system function."

"We care about doing it right," said Brent Eck, Metagenics CEO. "With so many hemp products on the market, consumers are offered a confusing array of options, not all of which are trustworthy. That's why we've worked hard to create a high-quality, broad-spectrum hemp extract that practitioners and patients can trust."

In addition to its sourcing process, Metagenics Hemp Oil goes through a rigorous in-house testing process for purity and potency, along with third-party analytical testing for phytocannabinoid content, glyphosate, pesticides, contaminants, heavy metals, and other toxins. All testing is documented and shared with consumers through the Metagenics TruQuality® program. This transparency program provides full access to the data from tests performed on each lot.

For more information on Metagenics TruQuality testing, visit Metagenics.com/truquality

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Metagenics, Inc.

Metagenics was founded on a revolutionary idea: Our genes do not predetermine our health potential, and through nutrition, we can impact how our genes express themselves. Embodied by our company motto — genetic potential through nutrition — this groundbreaking principle drives us to deliver high-quality, science-based nutritional supplements, medical foods, and lifestyle programs to support healthcare practitioners in their efforts to help patients achieve their health goals. With a range of nutritional solutions designed to support individual lifestyles, including non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegetarian offerings, we remain committed to supplying practitioners around the world with advanced tools to help improve patient outcomes.

