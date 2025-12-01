Metagenics Names Patrick Sly as CEO to Lead Next Chapter of Growth

Former CEO Pat Smallcombe will continue service on the Board

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metagenics, the #1 doctor-recommended professional supplement brand, today announced it has named Patrick Sly as CEO, effective immediately. A highly regarded executive in the health and wellness industry, Mr. Sly brings a wealth of relevant leadership experience to Metagenics. Current President and CEO Pat Smallcombe, who has led Metagenics through a period of tremendous growth since 2023, will transition to the role of Co-Chair of the Board. Metagenics is backed by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private investment firm.

Ryan Fagan, Deal Partner in Gryphon's Consumer Group, said, "With Patrick's deep experience in medical nutrition, partnerships with healthcare professionals, and leadership of global businesses, I couldn't imagine a stronger candidate to succeed Pat Smallcombe's successful tenure. Patrick's leadership style focuses on integrity, innovation, and collaboration, an ideal fit for Metagenics' culture."

Mr. Sly is a proven global leader with a track record of transforming large consumer health and nutrition businesses into sustained value creators. He most recently served as Global President of Reckitt's $8 billion Consumer Health division, where he led the portfolio to industry-leading profitability, renewed market share momentum, and durable growth. He previously served as Global President of Reckitt's $3 billion Nutrition business, delivering a major global turnaround that strengthened margins, accelerated growth, and restored competitiveness.

Having lived and led in five countries around the world, Mr. Sly brings a high level of cultural fluency, adaptability, and global strategic insight—qualities that enable him to inspire diverse teams and build resilient, performance-driven organizations. Widely recognized for architecting transformations that elevate brands, expand margins, and create meaningful shareholder value, he brings deep category expertise, crisis-tested leadership, and a passion for building inclusive, high-performance cultures.

Mr. Sly earned his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis' Olin Business School and his Bachelor of Science in Business from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Metagenics at such an exciting time," said Mr. Sly. "The professional segment of the supplements category has tremendous growth potential, and Metagenics' outstanding brand and clinically tested product line position the company for continued success. I'm especially impressed by the very strong team and solid foundation that Pat Smallcombe has built, and I look forward to working with the organization to drive the next phase of growth."

About Metagenics

Founded in 1983 and based in Aliso Viejo, CA with facilities across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, Metagenics is a leading global nutritional supplement company. For over 40 years, Metagenics has delivered high-quality, science-based nutritional supplements, medical foods, and lifestyle programs to support healthcare practitioners as they help patients achieve health and wellness goals. With a heritage of breakthrough science, innovative products, practitioner education, and dedicated partnerships, Metagenics has become one of the most trusted health and wellness brands worldwide, and today is the #1 doctor-recommended professional supplement brand in the United States.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private investment firm focused on growing competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With more than $10 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and management teams to accelerate the building of leading, high-quality companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates since 1999 its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, artificial intelligence, human capital acquisition and development, acquisition due diligence and integration planning, treasury, finance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments of $10 million to $25 million in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

