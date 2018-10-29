Metal 3D Printing Services Markets, 2027 with Strategic Analysis of Leading 3D Printing Services

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Metal 3D Printing Services: Service Revenues, Printer Purchases and Materials Consumption - 2018 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the opportunities and value propositions for metal 3D printing services from the perspective of the service bureaus (including specialty metal service bureaus) themselves and of printer makers, materials firms and the end user community.

The coverage of this report includes:



New directions and strategies for service bureaus.

Metal printing is challenging and expertise in this area may protect service bureau from losing business to end users who buy their own printers. Some service bureaus believe additive manufacturing is a tool that can take market share from traditional metal working firms. Will the new desktop metal printing technology create new opportunities for service bureaus?



Metal powder firm strategies for the service bureau sector.

These strategies include both increasing sales of metal powders to service bureau and growing metal powder businesses by entering the service bureau directly



Service bureau opportunities for traditional third-party suppliers - hybrid manufacturing strategies.

Some traditional machine shops have become early adopters of metal additive manufacturing. Metal 3D printing processes are increasingly used by third-party parts and prototype firms, leading to hybrid manufacturing arrangements incorporating 3D printing along with established processes such as casting



The future of 3D printer makers in the metal service bureau industry.

Selling more metal machines to service bureaus, while strengthening their own metal service offerings



This report provides ten-year forecasts of service provider revenues, broken out by type of service provider; along with the projections of printers, processes and the types of metals used by service providers of different types. In addition, we analyze the future goals and strategies of leading firms - including printer makers - who make metal 3DP services a major part of their business activities.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

E.1 Service Bureaus and the Metals Additive Manufacturing Boom

E.2 Emerging Strategies for Metal Service Provider Evolution

E.2.1 3D Metals Printing: What's Next in the Metals Shop?

E.2.2 Playing the Quality Card in the 3D Metals Service Bureau

E.2.3 Marketing to the Fore: HP, GE and Value Added

E.2.4 Software to the Fore: Metal Service Provider Networks

E.2.5 One Metal to Rule them All: MTI

E.2.6 Service Bureaus Give End Users the Opportunity to Try Out Printers Before Buying: Service Bureaus But Not for Their Own Sake

E.3 Summary of Ten-year Forecasts Contained in this Report

E.3.1 Forecasts of Service Revenue by Type of End User

E.3.2 Forecast of Service Revenue by Type of Process Used

E.3.3 Forecast by Types of Metal Used

Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.1.1 Current Drivers for Metals Printing in the Service Provider Environment

1.1.2 Metals-oriented Service Providers: Four Types of Metal-Oriented Service Provider

1.2 Goal and Scope of this Report

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.4 Plan of this Report

Chapter Two: Business Characteristics of Metal-Printing Service Bureau

2.1 Market Drivers, Profitability and Marketing

2.2 Adding Value with Design, Marketing and Advice

2.3 Cloud- and Hub-Based Services: Service Bureaus as an IT play

2.4 Conventional Metal Services Bureau: Marketing and Hybrid Manufacturing

2.4.1 Hybrid Metals Manufacturing: Additive Manufacturing plus Traditional Methods

2.4.2 Role of Desktop Metal Printing at Service Bureaus

2.5 Summary of Key Points in this Chapter

Chapter Three: Markets, Demand Patterns and Ten-year Forecasts

3.1 Metal AM Service Providers: Demand Structure

3.2 Demand for Metal Service Providers from the Aerospace Sector

3.2.1 Service Bureaus as Risk Avoidance in the Aerospace Industry

3.2.2 Role of Metal AM Service Bureaus and Third-Party Metals Manufacturers in the Aerospace Industry

3.2.3 Success Factors for AM Metal Services in the Aerospace Industry

3.2.4 Parts Manufactured and Companies Served

3.2.5 Ten-year Forecast of Metals Service Bureau Revenues and Expenditures

3.3 Demand for Metal Service Providers from the Automotive Sector

3.3.1 Metal Service Bureaus for the Automotive Industry

3.3.2 Auto Parts Manufactured by Service Bureaus

3.3.3 Metal AM Materials and Machines Used in Automotive

3.3.4 Ten-year Forecast of Metals Service Bureau Revenues and Expenditures

3.4 Oil and Gas Industry

3.4.1 Value of AM in the Oil and Gas Industry: Parts Printed

3.4.2 Components for Gas Processing and Refinery Operations

3.4.3 Impact of Non-Specialist Service Bureaus

3.4.4 Impact of Specialist Oil and Gas Service Bureaus

3.4.5 Special Considerations for AM Materials in the Oil and Gas Industry

3.4.6 Ten-year Forecast of Metals Service Bureau Revenues and Expenditures

3.5 Medical and Healthcare

3.5.1 Implants

3.5.2 Metal Hearing Aids

3.5.3 Service Providers in the Medical AM Market

3.5.4 Ten-year Forecast of Metals Service Bureau Revenues and Expenditures

3.6 Dental Industry

3.6.1 Additive vs. Subtractive in Digital Dentistry

3.6.2 International Differences

3.6.3 Metal Printing Technology Development Considerations

3.6.4 Printing Companies Active in 3D Printing for Milling Centers

3.6.5 Dental Metal Powder: International Distribution

3.6.6 Ten-year Forecast of Metals Service Bureau Revenues and Expenditures

3.7 AM Metal Service Bureaus in Other Industrial Markets

3.7.1 Ten-year Forecast of Metals Service Bureau Revenues and Expenditures

3.8 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Four: Strategic Analysis of Leading 3D Printing Services

4.1 3D Systems (United States)

4.1.1 On-Demand Metal Printing Services

4.1.2 Financial Implications of 3D Systems' Service Bureau Offerings

4.1.3 Author's Perspective on 3D Systems in the Metal Service Provider Business

4.2 BeamIT (Italy)

4.2.1 Metals Orientation

4.2.2 Author's Perspective on BeamIT in the Metal Service Business

4.3 Burloak Technologies (Canada)

4.3.1 Services Offered by Burloak

4.3.2 Role of Burloaks' Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence

4.3.3 Important Burloak's Alliances

4.3.4 Author's Perspective on Burloak in the Metal Service Business

4.4 Carpenter/CalRAM (United States)

4.4.1 Acquisition of CalRAM

4.4.2 Other Service Provider-related Developments

4.4.3 Author's Perspective on Carpenter in the Metal Services Business

4.5 DM3D (United States)

4.5.1 DMD Resources

4.5.2 Author's Perspective on DM3D in the Metal Service Business

4.6 ExOne (United States)

4.6.1 Services

4.6.2 Author's Perspective on ExOne in the Metal Services Business

4.7 FIT (Germany)

4.7.1 Manufacturing Sites

4.7.2 Medical Services

4.7.3 SmarTech Publishing's Perspective on FIT in the Metal Service Business

4.8 GE Additive

4.8.1 AddWorks

4.8.2 GE Manufacturing Partner Network

4.8.3 Supply of Machines to Service Providers

4.8.4 SmarTech Publishing's Perspective on GE Additive in the Metal Service Business

4.9 Hoganas (Sweden)

4.9.1 Author's Take on Hoganas in the Metal Service Business

4.10 HP (United States)

4.10.1 HP Enters the Metal Service Bureau Business

4.10.2 Author's Perspective on HP in the Metal Service Business

4.11 i3DMFG (United States)

4.11.1 Author's Perspective on i3DMFG in the Metal Service Business

4.12 Materialise (Belgium)

4.12.1 ACTech Acquisition

4.12.2 Automotive Services

4.12.3 Author's Perspective on Materialise in the Metal Services Business

4.13 MTI (Metal Technology Incorporated)

4.13.1 Move into Motor Sports

4.13.2 Author's Perspective on MTI in Metal Services

4.14 Oerlikon/citim (Switzerland)

4.14.1 Oerlikon End-user Focus

4.14.2 citim

4.14.3 Alliance with XJet

4.14.4 Oerlikon Print Facilities

14.4.5 Author's Perspective on Oerlikon in the Metal Services Business

4.15 Protolabs (United States)

4.15.1 3D Printing Business

4.15.2 Author's Perspective on ProtoLabs in the Metals Services Business

4.16 Renishaw (United Kingdom)

4.16.1 Renishaw Solutions Centres

4.16.2 Alliance with Infosys

4.16.3 Author's Perspective on Renishaw in the Metals Services Business

4.17 Sculpteo (France)

4.17.1 Software Strategies

4.17.2 Author's Perspective on Sculpteo in the Metal Service Bureau

4.18 Sintavia (United States)

4.18.1 Machines Owned: Installed Base

4.18.2 Alliances with Other Companies

4.18.3 Author's Perspective on Sintavia in the Metal Service Business

4.19 Siemens/Material Solutions (Germany/U.K.)

4.19.1 Metals, Customers and Products

4.19.2 AM Machines Used

4.19.3 Author's Perspective on Materials Solutions in the Metal Service Business

4.20 Stratasys Direct Manufacturing (United States/Israel)

4.20.1 Author's Perspective on SDM in the Metal Service Business

4.21 voestalpine (Austria)

4.21.1 Global AM Center Expansion at voestalpine

4.21.2 Author's Perspective on voestalpine in the Metal Service Business

4.22 Metal Service Provider Networks

4.22.1 3D Hubs (The Netherlands)

4.22.2 Hitch3DPrint (Singapore)

4.22.3 Xometry (United States)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mbbkzs/metal_3d_printing?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

