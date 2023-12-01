Metal Biocides Global Market Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of BASF, Clariant, Dow, Lonza Group, DuPont, AkzoNobel, Solvay and More

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Biocides Global Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal biocides market is expected to grow from $3.87 billion in 2022 to $4.04 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.39%. The metal biocides market is expected to reach $4.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.72%.

The high demand for paints and coatings is expected to propel the growth of the metal biocides market going forward. Paints and coatings are prevented from spoilage and deterioration by the use of metal biocide by the aqueous raw materials used that contain the growth of these microorganisms, thereby making the products more efficient and long-lasting. For instance, in April 2022, according to their first quarter report of PPG Industries, Inc., a US-based global supplier of paints and coatings, their organic sales for paints and coatings saw a growth of 7% with a record first-quarter net sales of $4.3 billion, which was 11% higher than the prior year. Moreover, both the performance coatings and industrial coatings segments saw a growth of 11% in net sales to bolster their market position. Therefore, the high demand for paints and coatings drives the growth of the metal biocides market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the metal biocides market. Companies operating in the metal biocides market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



In January 2022, Arxada AG, a Switzerland-based company specializing in microbial solutions and metal biocides, merged with Troy Corporation. Through this merger, the combined entity aims to add new applications and ingredients to its portfolio to strengthen its position as the first choice of solution for all microbial control requirements. Troy Corporation is US-based company prominent in the field of industrial preservation solutions.



The metal biocides market consists of sales of disinfectants, antiseptics, food preservatives, and water treatment chemicals. This report focuses on metal biocides market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Silver; Copper And Alloys; Zinc; Other Types

2) By End-User Industry: Building And Construction; Medical And Healthcare; Textile And Apparel; Transportation; Wood Preservation; Foods And Beverages; Agriculture; Other End-Use Industries



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

