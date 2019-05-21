Metal Finishing Chemicals Markets, Annual Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2024, 2019 Report
DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Finishing Chemicals - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Metal Finishing Chemicals in US$ by the following Product Segments and End-Use Segments:
Product Segments
- Plating Chemicals
- Conversion Coatings
- Cleaning Chemicals
- Proprietary Additives
- Others
End-Use Segments
- Electronics & Electricals
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Industrial Machinery
- Others
The report profiles 106 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Advanced Chemical Company (USA)
- Atotech Deutschland GmbH (Germany)
- Chemetall (Germany)
- Coral Chemical Company (USA)
- DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
- Elementis plc (UK)
- Houghton International, Inc. (USA)
- McGean-Rohco, Inc. (USA)
- NOF Metal Coatings North America (USA)
- Platform Specialty Products Corporation (USA)
- MacDermid Performance Solutions (USA)
- PPG Industries (USA)
- Quaker Chemical Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Surface Preparation: An Important Part of the Metal Products Manufacturing Process
Growing Demand for Metal Finishing Chemicals from Expanding Range of End-Use Applications
Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
Plating Chemicals and Cleaning Chemicals Foster Market Growth
Competitive Scenario
Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
2. MAJOR MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES
Inorganic Metal Finishing Chemicals Find Widespread Use in the Production of Metal Products
Stringent Regulatory Landscape Creates a Rich Mix of Challenges & Opportunities for Sustainable Future Growth
Electroplating Chemicals Bear the Brunt of Growing Environmental Concerns
Hexavalent Chrome Plating Buckles Under Environmental Pressures
Non-Chrome Passivation (NCP) Emerges as an Alternative to Hexavalent Chromium
1-bromopropane Chemical - A Health Hazard
Need to Ensure Sustainability Drives the Growth of Eco
Friendly Metal Finishing Chemicals
Bio-Based Industrial Metal Cleaning Chemicals Witness Encouraging Gains
Environmental Advantages Spur the Popularity of Powder Coatings
Shift towards Plastic Parts & Components: A Key Trend Creating Ripples in Market Dynamics
Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market - An Overview
A Peek into Opportunities in End-Use Markets
Electronics Metal Finishing Gains from the Healthy Electronics Production Activity
Emphasis on Smartphone Aesthetics Spurs Demand for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Smartphone Production
Automobile Production Trends Influence Demand for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Components Manufacture & Auto Body Work
Aerospace Metal Finishing Chemicals to Benefit from the Projected Gains in the Aviation Sector
Anodizing Processes: The Popular Surface Finishing Technique in the Aerospace Industry
A Glance at Various Types of Anodizing Processes
3. TECHNOLOGY TRENDS
Notable Innovations in Surface Finishing Market
Zirconium Oxide Conversion Coatings - An Effective Alternative to Iron Phosphate Conversion Coating
Plaforization - Offering Advantages over Conventional Treatment Processes
Transformation from Wet to Dry Processes
Linking Nanotechnology to Metal Coating Process
Development of Surface Finishing-Free Metal Alloys Underway
Automating Surface Finishing Processes
4. METAL FINISHING INDUSTRY - AN OVERVIEW
Industry Categorization
Tier 1
Tier 2A
Tier 2B
Tier 3
Tier 4
Types of Shops
Job Shops
Captive Shops
Dominance of Small Specialty Job Shops
5. METAL FINISHING PROCESS
Broad Categories of Metal Finishing Process
Plating Process
Surface Finishing Processes
Substrate Preparation Processes
Processes Involved in Metal Finishing
Physical Processes
Chemical Processes
Electrochemical Processes
Manufacturing Waste
The Stages Involved
Surface Preparation
Surface Treatment
Post Treatment
Types of Metal Finishing Processes
Electroplating
Electroless Plating and Immersion Plating
Chemical and Electrochemical Conversion
Other Surface Finishing Technologies
Cladding
Case Hardening
Dip/Galvanizing
Electropolishing
Metallic Coatings (Vapor Deposition)
6. METAL FINISHING CHEMICALS - AN ASSESSMENT
Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Category
Plating Chemicals
Electrolytic Plating Chemicals
Zinc Electroplating
Nickel Plating Chemicals
E-Brite 757 - Bright Nickel Plating
E-Brite 787 - Ultra-Bright, Ultra-Rapid Leveling Nickel Plating
E-Brite 700 SB - A Sulfur-Free Plate for Duplex Nickel Plating
Copper Plating Chemicals
Chromium Plating
E-Brite CR - A Bright Decorative Hexavalent Chrome Plating Process
Other Electrolytic Plating Chemicals
Electrolytic Nickel Plating on Plastics and Other Nonconductors
Silver Plating Chemicals
E-Brite 50/50 - A Special Cyanide-Free Alkaline Silver Plating Process
Tin Plating Chemicals
E-BRITE 180 - A Bright Acid Tin Plating Process
Brass Plating Chemicals
E-Brite B-150 - A Conventional Cyanide Plating Process
Cadmium Plating Chemicals
Electroless Plating Chemicals
Electroless Nickel Plating
Benefits of Electroless Nickel Plating
Limitations of Electroless Nickel Plating
Electroless Copper Plating
Other Electroless Plating
Conversion Coatings
Phosphates
Cleaning Chemicals
Alkaline Cleaners
Mild Alkali Cleaners - Baking Soda (Sodium Bicarbonate)
Moderately Strong Alkali Cleaners (Ammonia)
Moderately Strong Alkali Cleaners (Borax)
Moderately Strong Alkali Cleaners TSP (Tri-Sodium Phosphate)
Strong Alkali Cleaners - Washing Soda (Sodium Carbonate)
Very Strong Alkali Cleaners - Lye (Sodium hydroxide)
Solvent Cleaners
Solvent Varieties
Water
Organic Solvents
Vapor Degreasing Chemicals
Acid Cleaners
Varieties of Acid Cleaners
Mild Acid Cleaners
Strong Acid Cleaners
Substitutes for Environmentally Harmful Products
Proprietary Additives and Others
Major End-Use Segments
Electronics & Electricals
Aerospace
Automotive
Industrial Machinery
Others
7. METAL FINISHING CHEMICALS BY SUBSTRATES
Metal Substrates
Steel
Aluminum
Different Types of Extrusion Finishes Include
Other Metal Substrates
Plastic Substrates
Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)
8. ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE
Environmental Concerns Plague Surface Finishing Market
Pollution Prevention (P2)
Mandatory P2 Requirements in Metal Finishing Process
Hierarchy of P2 in the Metal Finishing Industry
Priority One: Source Reduction
Priority Two: Recycling and Reuse
Priority Three: Enhanced Waste Water Treatment (WWTS)
Pollution Prevention in Metal Finishing
Plating
Primary Chemicals
Acids/Bases
Cyanide Compounds
Metal Compounds
Cadmium
Chromium
Nickel
Solvents
Pollution Prevention Measures for Metal Finishing and Electroplating
Metal Finishing Emissions
Non-Polluting Technique for Metal Surface Finishing Pretreatment
Cyanide in Metal Finishing: Its Management
Chromium Emissions
Viable Substitutes for Hexavalent Chromium
Methylene Chloride Exposure
Source Reduction
Source Reduction and Reuse
Prevention of Industrial Pollution at Source
Source Reduction and Reuse Advantages
Saving on Natural Resources
Reduction in Waste Toxicity
General Cost Reduction
Waste Reduction Procedures
Waste Management
Waste Curtailment Procedures for Metal Plating Operations
An Insight into US Regulations
Water Regulations - The Clean Water Act
a. Electroplating Categorical Standards (40 CFR 413)
b. Metal Finishing Categorical Standards (40 CFR 433)
c. General Pretreatment Regulations (40 CFR 403)
Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA)
Air Regulations: The Clean Air Act (CAA)
Air Pollution Permits
Clean Air Act Amendments, 1990
State Regulations Related to CAA
Toxic Chemical Reporting (EPCRA)
EPCRA Section 311
EPCRA Section 312
EPCRA Section 313
The Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)
European Regulatory Overview
A Glance at Regulations
EPA's New Chromium Air Emissions Rule
OSHA Adopts Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals
REACH Expands Coverage to Cobalt and Chromium
US EPA Issues New CDR Rule
EPA's GHG Permitting Requirements: Focus on Large Emitters
EPA Exempts Two Cleaning Agents from VOC Status
9. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Atotech Unveils Nichem HP 1151
Chemetall Launches Gardoclean S 5411
Chemetall Introduces pH-Neutral Pickling Technologies
FTI Launches Tetra Gun Carbon Cleaner Solution
Quaker Chemical Launches QUAKERCLEAN 680 VDA Cleaner
Chemetall Introduces Britemor 921 (W)
PPG Launches ULTRAX Metal Conditioner 257
Dow Launches Resin Technologies for Low and Ultra-Low VOC Coatings
10. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Dow Chemical and DuPont Complete Merger to Form DowDuPont
Bulk Chemicals and Techevon Ink Sales Agreement
PQ Corporation Takes Over Sovitec Mondial
Quaker Chemical to Merge Business Operations with Houghton International
Chemetall Announces Expansion of Aluminum Competence Center in Germany
BASF Takes Over Chemetall from Albemarle
Total Divests Atotech
Platform Specialty Products Acquires Alent
DuPont and Dow Chemical to Merge Operations
Chemetall Takes Over Chemal's Aluminum Finishing Business
Chemetall Completes Acquisition of All Shares in its JV
Albemarle Acquires Rockwood Holdings
Brenntag to Distribute Vantage Specialty Cleaning Products in Ireland
DuBois Chemicals Takes Over Heatbath Corporation
11. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
12. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 106 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 117)
- The United States (48)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (55)
- France (4)
- Germany (21)
- The United Kingdom (11)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (13)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
- Middle East (1)
