Metal Nanoparticles Global Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Nanoparticles Market by metal (Platinum, Gold, Silver, Iron, Titanium, Copper, Nickel), End-use industry (Pharmaceutical & healthcare, Electrical & electronics, Catalyst, Personal care & cosmetics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal nanoparticles market size is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2021 to USD 4.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2021 and 2026. The rising focus of government on nanotechnology research, the growing popularity of gold nanoparticles in the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry, and increasing application areas of nanoparticles are driving the market for metal nanoparticles. However, toxicity caused due to nanoparticles is expected to restrain this market. Growing pharmaceutical & healthcare industry is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of metal nanoparticles. The major challenge faced by players is the volatile prices of metals.

In terms of value, the silver nanoparticles segment is projected to account for the largest share of the metal nanoparticles market, by metal, during the forecast period. Silver nanoparticles are projected to be the largest metal segment in the metal nanoparticles market. Silver is a precious metal with the highest electrical conductivity among all metals. It also efficiently resists corrosion and oxidation and is predominantly used in the electrical & electronics industry. Its superior thermal and electrical conductivity among metals means it cannot be easily replaced by less expensive materials. Silver has the lowest contact resistance and the highest electrical and thermal conductivity among all metals, making it essential in the components of green technologies.

Chemical synthesis process remains the largest segment in the metal nanoparticles market

In the current scenario, chemical methods by organic and inorganic reducing agents are the most widely employed for the synthesis of metal nanoparticles. The presence of surfactants comprising functionalities (e.g., thiols, amines, acids, and alcohols) for interactions with particle surfaces can stabilize nanoparticle growth, and protect nanoparticles from sedimentation, agglomeration, or losing their surface properties.

Electrical & electronics industry is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Metal nanoparticles are widely employed in the electrical & electronics industry, in terms of manufacturing high-performance delicate electronics, batteries, connecting resistors, functional inks, and designing chips. The growing trend toward printed electronics, which encompass functional inks containing metallic nanoparticles, is expected to drive the demand for metal nanoparticles in the electrical & electronics industry.

The North American region leads the metal nanoparticles market in terms of value

North America have a well-established market for metal nanoparticles. Growth in the region is owing to the growing pharmaceutical & healthcare and electrical & electronics industries coupled with supportive government initiatives for nanotechnology and its related products.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Focus of Governments on Nanotechnology Research

Growing Popularity of Gold Nanoparticles in Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry

Increasing Application Areas of Nanoparticles

Restraints

Toxicity Caused due to Nanoparticles

Opportunities

Growing Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry

Challenges

Volatile Prices of Metals

