Metal Stamping Market Size to Grow by 4.01%, Industrial Machinery Market to be Parent Market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal stamping market size is forecast to increase by USD 31.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.01%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 131.89 billion. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand from APAC, benefits associated with precision metal stamping, and the rising use of sheet metal across end-user industries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Stamping Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AAPICO Hitech Public Co. Ltd., American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., American Industrial Co., Caparo, CIE Automotive SA, Clow Stamping Co., D and H Industries Inc., GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA, Goshen Stamping Co., Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., Kenmode Inc., Klesk Metal Stamping Co., KOBAKIN J Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Manor Tool and Manufacturing Co., Nelson Miller, Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, Wiegel Tool Works Inc., and Metrican.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and others), material (steel, aluminum, copper, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by End-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for passenger cars, growing preference for EVs/hybrids over internal combustion engines (ICE), and rising adoption of hot stamping technology.

What are the key data covered in this metal stamping market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the metal stamping market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the metal stamping market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the metal stamping market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of metal stamping market vendors

Metal Stamping Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 31.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.57 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AAPICO Hitech Public Co. Ltd., American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., American Industrial Co., Caparo, CIE Automotive SA, Clow Stamping Co., D and H Industries Inc., GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA, Goshen Stamping Co., Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., Kenmode Inc., Klesk Metal Stamping Co., KOBAKIN J Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Manor Tool and Manufacturing Co., Nelson Miller, Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, Wiegel Tool Works Inc., and Metrican Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global metal stamping market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global metal stamping market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 end-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – end-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Material

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Material

7.3 Steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Steel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Steel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Aluminum - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Aluminum - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Copper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Copper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Copper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Copper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Copper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Material ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 119: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 American Industrial Co.

Exhibit 128: American Industrial Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: American Industrial Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: American Industrial Co. - Key offerings

12.4 Caparo

Exhibit 131: Caparo - Overview



Exhibit 132: Caparo - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Caparo - Key offerings

12.5 CIE Automotive SA

Exhibit 134: CIE Automotive SA - Overview



Exhibit 135: CIE Automotive SA - Business segments



Exhibit 136: CIE Automotive SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: CIE Automotive SA - Segment focus

12.6 Clow Stamping Co.

Exhibit 138: Clow Stamping Co. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Clow Stamping Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Clow Stamping Co. - Key offerings

12.7 D and H Industries Inc.

Exhibit 141: D and H Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: D and H Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: D and H Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Goshen Stamping Co.

Exhibit 144: Goshen Stamping Co. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Goshen Stamping Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Goshen Stamping Co. - Key offerings

12.9 Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 147: Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

12.10 Kenmode Inc.

Exhibit 150: Kenmode Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Kenmode Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Kenmode Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Klesk Metal Stamping Co.

Exhibit 153: Klesk Metal Stamping Co. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Klesk Metal Stamping Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Klesk Metal Stamping Co. - Key offerings

12.12 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 156: Magna International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Magna International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Magna International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Manor Tool and Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 161: Manor Tool and Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Manor Tool and Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Manor Tool and Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

12.14 Metrican

Exhibit 164: Metrican - Overview



Exhibit 165: Metrican - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Metrican - Key offerings

12.15 Nelson Miller

Exhibit 167: Nelson Miller - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 168: Nelson Miller - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 169: Nelson Miller - Key offerings

12.16 Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 170: Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Wiegel Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 173: Wiegel Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Wiegel Tool Works Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Wiegel Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

