Metallic Receives FedRAMP High Ready Status for BaaS Portfolio

TINTON FALLS, N.J., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud and SaaS environments, today announced its new Metallic Government Cloud offerings along with achievement of "High Ready" status for its Metallic Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) portfolio and Metallic Cloud Storage Service (MCSS) from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) – making Metallic the only comprehensive SaaS data protection solution to currently meet the highest confidentiality, integrity, and availability standards recognized by the U.S. government. This comes on the heels of Metallic recently receiving the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) compliance readiness attestation, a testament to its hardened security posture across the full portfolio of SaaS offerings.

In addition, Metallic is launching its first FedRAMP High Ready offering, Metallic™ Office 365 Backup Government Cloud, in support of federal, state, and local agencies running Office 365 GCC High environments.

FedRAMP is designed to provide a standardized approach to security authorizations for Cloud Service Offerings that government agencies and cloud service providers can adhere to, ensuring government data would be protected in the public cloud. Upon completing the rigorous and multi-faceted FedRAMP review process, cloud vendors are awarded a protection level – High, Moderate, or Low. High certification is the most stringent with 421 controls for security and risk management to prevent data loss and unauthorized access to information that could result in severe or catastrophic adverse effects on an agency, its assets, finances, operations, or individuals.

As the only vendor to currently have FedRAMP High Ready status for its SaaS-delivered data protection technology, Commvault is able to provide government agencies and private sector organizations working with the U.S. government a single solution, which offers effective, scalable, easy to use, and extended SaaS data protection that meets rigorous security controls and monitoring standards set forth by FedRAMP across all impact levels; this also includes the security requirements pertaining to the FBI's CJIS.

"The vast level of secure data managed by government and related entities that process sensitive data, need the gold standard in data protection – a solution that meets the most stringent FedRAMP High security controls," said David Ngo, Chief Technology Officer, Metallic. "With our Metallic BaaS portfolio, including Metallic Cloud Storage Service, we are bridging the gap in the government and intelligence communities, meeting their needs head-on. Built on 20+ years of trusted technology, our data protection solutions provide a scalable, seamless option that meets the highest levels of security standards and offers Federal, State, and Local governments, something no other SaaS data protection vendor can – true peace of mind."

Commvault's recently expanded Metallic SaaS portfolio offers data management for critical SaaS and hybrid cloud applications, including the addition of Metallic Backup for Microsoft Dynamics 365. Following the launch of Metallic Office 365 Backup Government Cloud, additional workloads protected with FedRAMP High Ready status are expected to be available in the coming quarter.

About Commvault

Commvault liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services platform is available as a software subscription; integrated appliance; partner-managed, and software-as-a-service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, every quarter, Metallic is doubling the number of customers who leverage it to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

About Metallic™

Metallic™, a Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation SaaS data protection to market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant, and safe from deletion, corruption, and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io.

