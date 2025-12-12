Metallium Signs Binding Letter of Intent with ElementUSA to Collaborate on Recovery of Gallium and Scandium from Red Mud in Louisiana Including Up to US$10 million in Non-Dilutive Funding to Metallium for the Initial Deployment of Company's FJH Technology

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallium (ASX: MTM; OTCQX: MTMCF), through its 100% owned subsidiary Flash Metals USA, Inc. has executed a binding Letter of Intent with ElementUSA to collaborate on the recovery of gallium and scandium from red mud in Louisiana. The LOI includes up to US$10.1 million in non-dilutive funding for initial deployment of Metallium's Flash Joule Heating technology and a commercial framework covering license fees, royalties and revenue share. The collaboration will support ElementUSA's initiative to develop a demonstration facility in Gramercy, Louisiana to separate and purify gallium and scandium from industrial waste, including red mud. Additional information is available here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03036662-6A1303028&v=undefined.

"This is a significant milestone for Metallium and a strong endorsement of our FJH technology within a major industry-supported effort to expand domestic critical minerals capability," said Michael Walshe, managing director and CEO of Metallium. "Gallium and scandium are critical for defense, semiconductors and advanced materials, yet Western supply remains limited."

The Letter of Intent provides the framework for completing a detailed Development Agreement and Licensing Agreement between Metallium and ElementUSA. The LOI confirms that Metallium retains full ownership of FJH intellectual property, including any enhancements or derivative works developed through the collaboration, while ElementUSA retains ownership of its separation and refining technologies. The LOI also contemplates evaluating supplemental work programs that may include recovery of additional materials such as aluminum, titanium and sodium, and assessing residual products suitable for sale as clinker substitutes. These items would be considered under separate discussions.

ElementUSA is a US-based critical minerals company focused on recovering gallium, scandium and other strategic materials from industrial waste streams. Through its Critical Resource Accelerator in Cedar Park, Texas, Element USA conducts advanced process development, flowsheet modeling and scale up of mineral liberation and separation technologies. The company works across mechanical, thermal, chemical and hydrometallurgical processes to unlock value from complex feedstocks. More information is available at https://www.elementusaminerals.com.

Metallium is pioneering a low-carbon, high-efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. The company's patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology enables the extraction of high-value materials, including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earths, and gold, from feedstocks such as refinery scrap, e-waste and monazite. Aligned with US strategic supply chain objectives, Metallium has secured its first commercial site in Texas via its wholly owned subsidiary, Flash Metals USA. More information on Metallium is available at https://www.metalliuminc.com.

SOURCE MTM Critical Metals Ltd.