Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Opportunities in Cross-Licensing of Patent Rights Between Companies

The Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) market is estimated to be USD 4.99 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.98 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2023.

The rising demand for mPE from various end-use industries, such as solar power and packaging, is one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the mPE market. The increase in demand for metallocene-catalyzed plastics in the Asia Pacific region and the expansion of the plastics industry worldwide are the additional factors influencing the growth of the mPE market.

The mPE market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the mLLDPE segment is projected to lead the mPE market from 2018 to 2023. Features such as high tensile strength and puncture resistance make mLLDPE preferable across applications than mLDPE.

The films segment is the largest application segment of the mPE market, followed by the injection molding segment. The growth of the mPE market in films application is primarily driven by the demand for mPE films from the packaging sector. The growth of the injection molding segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for injection-molded mPE articles, such as crates, pallets, packaging containers and caps, household goods, and toys, from various end-use industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing regional segment of the mPE market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for packaging films from the food & beverages industry. North America is the second-largest regional segment of the mPE market, followed by Europe. The expansion of the plastics industry and increase in demand for packaging materials, especially from China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Malaysia have contributed to the growth of the mPE market in Asia Pacific.

Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market





Rising concerns pertaining to plastic disposal are acting as a restraint to the growth of the mPE market. Leading players operating in the mPE market have adopted strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and agreements to enhance their market presence.

Manufacturers of mPE resins are also focused on collaborating with key market players and increasing investments in R&D activities to develop new grades of mPE. This, in turn, has helped mPE manufacturers widen their geographic reach and expand their customer base.

Dow Chemical US), ExxonMobil (US), Chevron Philips (US), LyondellBasell (Netherlands), Total (US), and Borealis (Germany) are leading players operating in the mPE market. Companies have adopted strategies such as expansions and acquisitions to address the growing demand for mPE worldwide.

