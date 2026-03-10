METAMAG Demonstrates Auto-Tune Filter (AtF®) Technology During U.S. Army Operation Lethal Eagle

BOSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- METAMAG announced today the successful operational demonstration of its TRL-9 Auto-Tune Filter (AtF®) technology during the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)'s Operation Lethal Eagle (OLE) exercise, conducted January 18 through February 7. In collaboration with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Robotics and Autonomous Integration Directorate (RAID), the demonstration validated the system's ability to enhance command-and-control (C2) survivability and electromagnetic resilience for unmanned aerial systems operating in contested spectrum environments.

During the exercise, AtF® units were integrated into first person-view (FPV) one-way-attack (OWA) unmanned aerial systems, including the Attritable Battlefield Enabler (ABE) platform developed by RAID. The technology was evaluated under realistic electronic warfare conditions designed to replicate denied, degraded, intermittent connectivity, and limited bandwidth (DDIL) environments expected in near-peer conflicts.

Testing demonstrated that the AtF® system enables improved RF signal discrimination and dynamic filtering, allowing UAS control links to maintain integrity in the presence of high-power RF interference and jamming. The capability is designed to support reliable command and control in electromagnetic environments where conventional receivers can saturate or lose lock.

Key outcomes from the exercise included:

Operational Integration: Rapid installation and compatibility with existing UAS hardware architectures.

Rapid installation and compatibility with existing UAS hardware architectures. Electronic Warfare Resilience: Sustained performance under real world 30–200W C-UAS environments .

Sustained performance under real world . Improved Mission Reliability: Enhanced C2 link survivability and improved target engagement accuracy for OWA drone platforms.

"The OLE demonstration confirms the operational value of adaptive RF filtering in contested electromagnetic environments," said Alex Barani, Senior Director of Business Development at METAMAG. "Auto-Tune Filters provide a practical pathway for improving UAS survivability and mission effectiveness against sophisticated electronic warfare threats."

Dr. Vince Harris, CEO of METAMAG, emphasized the broader significance of the technology for the future battlespace: "Control of the electromagnetic spectrum will define the survivability of autonomous systems in modern conflict. Our Auto-Tune Filter technology gives unmanned platforms the ability to maintain trusted communications and navigation in environments where adversaries are actively attempting to deny spectrum access. Demonstrations such as OLE validate that adaptive RF protection technologies can be rapidly integrated into existing systems to provide the warfighter with a decisive operational advantage."

Officials involved in the exercise noted that the technology contributes to improved electromagnetic spectrum resilience, an increasingly critical requirement for unmanned systems operating in modern multi-domain operations.

The demonstration represents a step toward broader integration of adaptive RF filtering technologies into Army unmanned systems and electronic warfare architectures.

About METAMAG

METAMAG is a veteran-owned, non-traditional defense technology company specializing in advanced RF and electromagnetic spectrum technologies. The company develops Auto-Tune Filters® (AtF®), rare earth bias magnet-free RF circulators and isolators, and gyromagnetic nonlinear transmission line technologies designed to enable reliable operation of radar, communications, SIGINT, and electronic warfare systems in congested or contested electromagnetic environments.

About the U.S. Army Robotics and Autonomous Integration Directorate (RAID)

The Robotics and Autonomous Integration Directorate (RAID) advances the integration of robotics, autonomy, and artificial intelligence across Army formations. The organization accelerates the deployment of unmanned capabilities supporting Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault (L2A2) and other multi-domain operations to enhance battlefield lethality, survivability, and operational agility.

