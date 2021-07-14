Metamedia Announces Major Investment From Pixelogic

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon surpassing a key milestone of 1,000 installed screens, MetaMedia, the world's fastest growing global, cloud-based entertainment technology company for cinemas, drive-ins and other out-of-home venues, announced today that Pixelogic, a global provider of content localization and distribution services for the media and entertainment industry, has made a major investment in MetaMedia to accelerate its global expansion.

"Pixelogic's investment in MetaMedia reaffirms the massive potential of our technology and business. We're thrilled to strengthen our existing partnership with Pixelogic and work with the IMAGICA GROUP to expand our network around the world," said Jason Brenek, CEO, MetaMedia. "Thanks to partners like Pixelogic and Velocity, we've been able to rapidly expand our network of installed sites and deliver numerous Hollywood movies, live programming like UFC fights, AEW wrestling matches, A-list concerts, documentaries, and cinema advertising, among other new revenue opportunities for cinemas and drive-ins."

"MetaMedia's innovative technology and solutions-driven approach is well-aligned with Pixelogic's vision and strategy," said Andy Scade, Senior Vice President and General manager of Pixelogic's Worldwide Digital Cinema Services. "With the evolving landscape of theatrical distribution models, we are committed to making further investments that enable faster delivery to exhibitors, increase content security and offer a broader array of content in theaters."

The Pixelogic investment expands on a ground-breaking partnership initiated in June 2020 in conjunction with MetaMedia and Velocity, an IT managed service provider that also offers a multinational proprietary data network along with digital signage, media advertising networks, and cinema marketing services. The MVP Alliance capitalizes on each company's operational expertise to provide an unparalleled end-to-end solution for cinemas and content providers. The MVP Alliance optimizes the efficiency and cost of content production, post-production, localization, and distribution of digital cinema packages (DCPs), keys, and cinema advertising over 24/7 managed internet connections into auditorium and lobby screens, an architecture that provides significant advantages over current, legacy methodologies.

The investment from Pixelogic, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based IMAGICA GROUP, will help expand MetaMedia's global reach, especially throughout Asia, where IMAGICA GROUP is a leader in media and entertainment post-production and distribution services. "This investment shows our group's ongoing commitment to better serve the needs of our customers by providing unmatched theatrical mastering and distribution services on a global scale," said Masashi Nakamura, Executive Officer and head of post-production and media services at IMAGICA GROUP. "The synergies unlocked through this collaboration with MetaMedia and Velocity are far-reaching, including facilitating growth and expansion of our service offerings in Asia."

Since its inception, Pixelogic has focused on creating proprietary tools and technology, driving operational excellence and delivering best-in-class service to meet the requirements of its global client base. Pixelogic's entrepreneurial approach and strategic focus dovetails with MetaMedia's efforts to expand its platform via partnerships with several major cinema operators, including Cinemark, Cinépolis, Landmark Cinemas of Canada, Emagine, the Independent Cinema Alliance, and a number of independently-owned drive-ins. Earlier this year, MetaMedia also partnered with Harena Data, Inc., an esports industry leader, and Encore Live, which produced ground-breaking live concert experiences to drive-ins from some of the world's most iconic stars, such as Garth Brooks, Metallica, and Bon Jovi, as well as MacGillivray Freeman with documentaries and educational events for cinemas.

MetaMedia also announced that it expanded its cloud-based entertainment network in less than a year to more than 1,000 screens across the U.S. and Canada, which covers nearly all of the top 50 largest U.S. cities and makes it the largest cloud-based delivery network to venues across North America. Despite a global pandemic and periodic industry shutdowns, MetaMedia continues to be one of America's fastest-growing entertainment technology companies. With more than 5,000 cinema screens in its backlog and the investment from Pixelogic, MetaMedia anticipates tripling its footprint by mid-summer.

For the investment agreement, Jenner & Block LLP served as legal counsel to MetaMedia and Sklar Kirsh LLP served as legal counsel to Pixelogic.

About MetaMedia

MetaMedia Technologies is an entertainment technology company that creates cost-saving content delivery and new revenue-generating programming solutions for cinema owners and content producers. MetaMedia has created and launched the MetaMedia Entertainment Network, the first global, cloud-based distribution platform for securely, rapidly, and cost-effectively delivering a diverse array of programming to a global footprint of cinemas and other out-of-home venues. MetaMedia is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.metamedia.global.

About Velocity

Velocity delivers customized IT managed services such as network management, voice and data connectivity, multinational managed data network, on-site repairs and service, field project rollouts and implementations, free-to-guest TV and Wi-Fi solutions, digital signage and DOOH media solutions, and more in the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment industries. Founded in 2005, Velocity is a privately held company headquartered in Holland, Ohio. Today, the company has approximately 500 employees, 13 redundant data centers, 5,500+ certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.velocitymsc.com.

About Pixelogic

Pixelogic, a subsidiary of the IMAGICA GROUP, is a global provider of content localization and distribution services for the media and entertainment industry. Built on advanced next generation workflows and operations in Burbank, CA., Culver City, CA., London UK and Cairo, Egypt, Pixelogic services the industry's leading content owners including the major Hollywood studios, broadcasters, digital retailers and a range of others. Pixelogic services include subtitling and closed captioning, foreign language dubbing, access services, text and metadata translation, audio services, marketing and promotional material design and versioning, digital cinema mastering and key fulfilment, post-theatrical distribution mastering, compression and authoring for physical media formats, transcoding and packaging for digital distribution products, archive mastering, and custom software and application development services. For more information, visit www.pixelogicmedia.com

About IMAGICA GROUP

IMAGICA GROUP manages a group of companies which are engaged in a wide range of media and entertainment related businesses, including creative and post-production services, content production, media distribution and imaging systems & digital video solutions. The company has long-standing relationships with major studios, content owners, content creators, and broadcasters. Imagica provides a full range of services to multiple market segments including theatrical, home entertainment, broadcast, and advertising. Today, IMAGICA GROUP is based in Tokyo and holds 45 companies with their facilities spread nationwide and worldwide to deliver the media services and products around the globe.

Contacts:

Charles Chamberlayne

ChamberlaynePR

Tel. (202) 302-7612

[email protected]

SOURCE MetaMedia

Related Links

http://www.metamedia.global

