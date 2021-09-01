MetaMedia, Laugh Lounge and The Bigger Picture Announce Partnership to Deliver the World's First Live Stand-Up Comedy Shows to Cinemas with Broad Support from Canon U.S.A.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaMedia , one of the world's fastest growing entertainment technology companies, along with Laugh Lounge, a producer of exclusive live-streamed stand-up comedy shows, and distributor The Bigger Picture, today announced a groundbreaking partnership to deliver live stand-up comedy shows from top U.S. comedy clubs to cinemas and other out-of-home venues across the country for the first time, enabled by Canon and their powerful new 4K UHD PTZ cameras and Cinema EOS cameras.

"Comedy is meant to be enjoyed communally and socially. This unique partnership with Laugh Lounge revolutionizes the cinema-going experience by allowing consumers to share the live stand-up routines from their favorite comedians on the big screen like they've never seen before," said MetaMedia CEO Jason Brenek. "By utilizing the capabilities of the MetaMedia Entertainment Network ™ and the superb image quality of Canon cameras, we seek to redefine the experience of cinematic entertainment. We're so excited to work with Laugh Lounge and The Bigger Picture to make it happen."

"Live Stand-Up Comedy is a unique art form and experience that we are excited about bringing to an ever-expanding audience who may not have always had access to traditional stand-up comedy clubs," said Laugh Lounge Founder and CEO Claude Shires, "Laugh Lounge was built with the comedy community in mind, and is excited to foster this expanding relationship between artists and fans".

Laugh Lounge will produce the first-ever live, stand-up comedy shows for cinemas and other out-of-home venues this Fall, which MetaMedia will stream from top comedy venues across the country. Laugh Lounge, which created a new online community for comedy, has attracted some of world's most popular comedians to their Fall line-up. Over the last few years, the company has produced 30 major comedy specials and created a successful stand-up comedy app, Laugh Lounge, which live-streams comedy shows every week with over 150 exclusive shows a year and more on-demand. Laugh Lounge also recently produced Laugh Aid 2020, a live streaming event during the global coronavirus pandemic, which included several popular comedians, including Jimmy Fallon, Bob Saget, Whitney Cummings, Iliza Schlesinger, Bill Burr, Patton Oswalt and more.

MetaMedia's cloud-based MetaMedia Entertainment Network™ will live stream the comedy shows to cinemas and other out-of-home venues that are part of its network across the U.S., which now extends across all major U.S. markets to more than 1,000 out-of-home screens. The MetaMedia Entertainment Network is the world's first global, cloud-based distribution platform for content producers, cinemas, and other out-of-home venues, such as drive-ins and sporting arenas. Powered by Microsoft Azure, the network provides for the secure, rapid, and cost-saving delivery of live-streamed events, movies, and advertising. MetaMedia has initiated several groundbreaking partnerships that expand and revolutionize the moviegoing experience. Just last week, MetaMedia partnered with Howie Mandel and Super78 Studios to bring Magic Screen, the world's first interactive platform for animated and live content, to cinemas around the world. MetaMedia has also recently partnered with Harena Data, Inc., an esports industry leader, and Encore Live, which produces live concerts for drive-ins and cinemas, as well as MacGillivray Freeman Films to produce documentaries and educational events for cinemas.

The Bigger Picture, founded by CEO Jonathan Dern, will work with MetaMedia to distribute Laugh Lounge live comedy line-ups across the MetaMedia Entertainment Network ™. The Bigger Picture has distributed major cinema events including The Foo Fighters, UFC, Life In A Day and more than 250 other releases for cinemas. "This a unique opportunity for exhibition to have recurring, programmatic, weekly Live Stand-Up comedy shows from Laugh Lounge," Dern said.

Laugh Lounge will employ Canon's Cinema EOS C300 Mark III cameras with CR-N500 PTZ cameras to capture the live comedy specials. The EOS C300 Mark III is built for cinema and broadcasting due to its superb color, dynamic range, ultra low-light sensitivity, high frame rates, impressive usability and imaging power. The CR-N500 produces incredible cinematic 4K and HD image quality using Canon's world-renowned color science, 1" imaging sensor and optics in a remote production environment.

About MetaMedia

MetaMedia is an entertainment technology company that creates next-generation technologies and new revenue-generating opportunities for content producers and cinemas. MetaMedia created and launched the MetaMedia Entertainment Network™ the first global, cloud-based distribution platform to out-of-home venues. Powered by Microsoft Azure, the MetaMedia Entertainment Network ™ provides for the secure, rapid and cost-effective delivery of movies, trailers, advertisements, live-streamed events, interactive content and other big-screen programming to cinemas, drive-ins, arenas, and other out-of-home entertainment venues. MetaMedia is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.metamedia.global .

About Laugh Lounge

Laugh Lounge is the world's first live stand-up comedy streaming service. Built by a veteran LA comedian and an Emmy® Award winning production team. This subscription streaming service offers live stand-up shows from an increasing number of venues across the country as well as curated comedy specials on demand. Available to download on iOS, Android, AppleTV, coming soon to Roku, Fire TV and Androidtv or watch on www.laughlounge.com .

Media Contact: Charles Chamberlayne

[email protected]

SOURCE MetaMedia