MetaOptics Announces Strategic Share Placement to Accelerate Growth and Meet Rising Global Demand

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading-edge semiconductor optics company, announced that it is proposing to raise S$4.85 million through a placement of 6,685,028 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Placement Shares") at S$0.7255 per Placement Share ("Share Placement").

The proceeds from the Share Placement are expected to (i) strengthen the Group's financial position and expand the capital base of the Group to support the fulfilment of an anticipated growing pipeline of global customer purchase orders, and (ii) provide liquidity and funding to provide for the Group's general working capital requirements.

The proceeds from the Share Placement will reinforce working capital, enhance supply-chain readiness and accelerate MetaOptics' scaling plans for its glass-based metalens solutions as demand rises across consumer devices, automotive systems and emerging industrial applications.

The participating investors in the Share Placement comprise new investors and existing shareholders of the Company, who have been following the Company's technology progress and commercial developments since the Company's listing on the Catalist board of the SGX-ST in September 2025. Their participation reflects increasing global interest in metalens technology as companies seek thinner, lighter and more power-efficient optical systems that can be manufactured at scale.

Mr Thng Chong Kim, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MetaOptics, said:

"We are very encouraged by the confidence shown by existing and new investors who recognise the scale of the opportunity ahead of us. MetaOptics is seeing strong commercial momentum as adoption of metalens technology increases across multiple high-growth markets. This capital injection strengthens our ability to serve customers, execute on delivery commitments and advance our product roadmap."

MetaOptics continues to gain traction in applications ranging from compact mobile imaging modules to ultra-thin optics and advanced optical components for automotive and data connectivity. The Company's quick-turn 4-inch Direct Laser Writer ("DLW") and scalable 12-inch Deep Ultraviolet lithography ("DUV") platforms enable customers to progress from prototyping to high-volume production with precision and consistency.

The Company remains focused on executing its commercial rollout and supporting customers worldwide with high-performance metalens solutions. MetaOptics will also provide further updates on the Share Placement as and when appropriate.

This press release is to be read in conjunction with MetaOptics' announcement on the Share Placement released via SGXNet on 1 December 2025.

ABOUT METAOPTICS

MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist. 9MT) is a leading-edge semiconductor optics company pioneering glass-based metalens solutions enhanced by AI-driven image processing. Combining advanced optical design, quick turn 4-inch DLW and scalable 12-inch DUV lithography platforms, MetaOptics powers next-generation applications in CPO, mobile, AR VR, automotive and other emerging markets. Headquartered in Singapore, MetaOptics aims to deliver high-performance optics with the reliability and scalability demanded by today's most innovative technology brands.

SOURCE METAOPTICS LTD