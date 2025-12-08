MetaOptics to Showcase Five Breakthrough Metalens-Powered Products at CES 2026

Metalens Application in a 5G Mobile Smartphone

Headlining the Company's product lineup is MetaOptics' metalens integrated 5G Mobile Smartphone, featuring an ultra-thin optical module with no camera bump and a highly heat-resistant metalens glass-based design. The demonstration unit also debuts a breakthrough non-contact metalens 3D biometric fingerprint module, enabling secure, touch-free fingerprint mapping for a seamless user experience. The demonstration unit of the MetaOptics Smartphone is developed with the robust Qualcomm Dragonwing QCM6490 that is optimised for IoT solutions built to deliver premium-tier features across multiple operating systems.

Rectangular Metalens on a 12-Inch Glass Wafer

The Company will debut its leading edge rectangular metalens on a 12-inch glass wafer engineered to seamlessly fit the rectangular-shape of standard metal oxide semiconductor ("CMOS") sensors. This perfect alignment enables full-area capture with no edge loss, delivering higher-resolution color imaging in a thinner, smaller, and more reliable glass-based module.

Metalens-Integrated Sporty AI Smart Glasses

Powered by the Qualcomm AR1 Snapdragon, the AI Smart Glasses feature MetaOptics' compact color metalens camera system enabling precise tracking and image capture for an intuitive, gesture control user experience with our fingers.

2nd Generation MetaOptics Pico Projector

Debuting as one of the smallest and most portable projection solutions at CES 2026, the 2nd Generation MetaOptics Pico Projector is approximately half the size of its predecessor and features USB-C connectivity, silent fanless operation, and low power consumption, setting a new benchmark for miniaturized projection technology.

Enhanced Image Sharpening Algorithm

In partnership with a Taiwanese company specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning, the Company will introduce a customized and enhanced algorithm that sharpens the color images captured from its IoT camera. The algorithm works on a Nvidia GPU, and the color images qualities have improved as a comparison to the previous code.

"We continue to break new ground and push the limits of metalens technology, redefining what's possible in everyday electronic devices," said MetaOptics Executive Chairman and CEO Thng Chong Kim. "The innovation we are showcasing at CES 2026 reflects our team's commitment to create thinner, more portable, intelligent, and powerful optical solutions. By expanding the boundaries of nanophotonics and the power of metalens technology, our innovation sets new industry standards and benchmarks. We are excited to showcase these advancements at this prestigious, technology-focused event."

For a more detailed overview of the Company's five metalens-powered consumer electronics to be showcased at CES 2026, please visit the Company's website at https://metaoptics.sg/products/ .

Visit Booth 60213-7 at CES 2026 for a firsthand experience of the Company's metalens-powered solutions.

To schedule a product demo, contact [email protected] .

About MetaOptics Ltd

MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) is a leading-edge semiconductor optics company pioneering glass-based metalens solutions enhanced by AI-driven image processing. Using advanced optical design and a scalable 12-inch DUV lithography process, it powers next-generation applications in CPO, mobile, AR VR, automotive and other emerging markets. Headquartered in Singapore, MetaOptics aims to deliver high-performance optics with the reliability and scalability demanded by today's most innovative technology brands. Find out more at www.metaoptics.sg .

For media and investors relations enquiries, please contact:

MetaOptics Technologies Pte Ltd.

81 Ayer Rajah Crescent 01-45

Singapore 139967

[email protected]

SOURCE METAOPTICS LTD

