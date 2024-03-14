MetaRouter Announces Enhancements to Sync Injector: Bridging the Gap Between Server-Side Integrations and Anonymous User Data

MetaRouter's game-changing Sync Injector empowers companies to move their third-party tags server-side without compromise by using novel pathways to negotiate for and surface anonymous tracking IDs. This enables proper attribution within advertising and marketing tools while also reducing identity requests from 3rd parties to significantly improve performance. All while placing compliance and control into the hands of your organization.

‍DENVER, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaRouter , pioneers in server-side tag management, today announced enhancements to its proprietary Sync Injector. This feature allows for anonymous and known user tracking via server-side event routing without the burden of needing pesky third-party tags.

Third-party web tags are vital for tracking and understanding user behavior and ad performance. Unfortunately, organizations that have made the investment into server-side tag management have encountered signal loss associated with the elimination of anonymous visitor tracking. The result is a loss in accurate analytics to inform strategies that encourage the unknown to known user journey and associated re-engagement techniques.

To truly capture all the benefits of a server-side tagging strategy, including full data control, increased page performance and reduced privacy risk while retaining the insight and strategic advantage of anonymous visitor tracking, companies need a solution that can surface those tracking identifiers without the added bloat and complexity of third-party scripts.

MetaRouter's Solution: Breaking the PII Barrier without Sacrificing Privacy

MetaRouter's solution acknowledges the complexity in the depth and breadth of the technical tracking and analytics landscape. Each provider — be it a walled garden, analytics system, CDP or DSP — leverages its own approach toward synchronizing cross-site identifiers. Each provider also maintains their own respective pathways, and endpoints with required fields, timestamps, hashes, etc., all of which must be provided precisely for the right identifier to be surfaced. In a testament to their commitment to providing a truly tagless server-side tag manager, MetaRouter has spent the past four years uncovering these pathways through experimentation, partnership and ingenuity.

The Sync Injector offers a unique solution that enriches server-side event streams with a robust ID graph allowing organizations to retain the anonymous view-through attribution capabilities provided by client-side tracking code, while simultaneously eliminating the negative side effects they introduce to page performance and data security.

"MetaRouter's Sync Injector represents a paradigm shift in server-side tag management," said Greg Brunk , Head of Product at MetaRouter. "By unlocking the value of anonymous user data, we empower businesses to gain a deeper understanding of their entire customer base, optimize marketing campaigns and make data-driven decisions with greater confidence, all without dependencies on third-party tags. As a platform that gives enterprises total control of their customer data and future-proofing their collection and integration efforts, we are always studying and adapting to evolving browser trends, public regulations and new identity frameworks. Our Server-Side Tag Management platform stands out with its commitment to control, performance, modernization and privacy in the ever-changing customer data landscape."

Leading companies like The Home Depot , Apple Leisure Group , HOMER , and Outside Media are using Sync Injector to facilitate efficient server-side tracking and attribution while preserving user privacy.

MetaRouter's Sync Injector feature unlocks:

Improved site performance , thanks to MetaRouter's tagless approach, which limits client-side interactions with third parties to only the first page a user visits. This reduces invasive tracking across consecutive pages and reduces the hugely duplicative number of identity requests and excessive calls across various third-party tags, improving page performance and SEO.

, thanks to MetaRouter's tagless approach, which limits client-side interactions with third parties to only the a user visits. This reduces invasive tracking across consecutive pages and reduces the hugely duplicative number of identity requests and excessive calls across various third-party tags, improving page performance and SEO. Increased server-side addressability , particularly for anonymous users. After negotiating for tracking identifiers from supported third parties, Sync Injector attaches a robust identity graph to every tracking event.

particularly for anonymous users. After negotiating for tracking identifiers from supported third parties, Sync Injector attaches a robust identity graph to tracking event. Better measurement accuracy and functional parity with client-side tags/pixels by ensuring that events are sent back to these systems with the correct reference identifier for the visitors' "conversion" on the website.

and functional parity with client-side tags/pixels by ensuring that events are sent back to these systems with the correct reference identifier for the visitors' "conversion" on the website. Improved data consistency across major vendors like Google, Meta and Pinterest, even for anonymous users, by unifying and normalizing the event tracking used to power these systems.

Sync Injector dynamically builds a graph of IDs, synced across vendors, enabling companies to maintain attribution for advertising and control when, where, and how often partners are able to sync identities to the page, and is available as part of the MetaRouter platform.

About MetaRouter

MetaRouter is a leading Server-Side Tag Management solution empowering businesses to seamlessly connect their data across disparate systems and unlock its full potential. With its innovative platform and dedicated team, MetaRouter helps businesses achieve deeper customer insights, streamline marketing workflows and unlock data-driven decision-making.

