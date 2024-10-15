Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights Featuring 35+ Companies | DelveInsight

Metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC), also known as metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC), refers to prostate cancer that has spread beyond the prostate but still responds to therapies that lower testosterone (castration) with an aging population, the incidence of prostate cancer is rising, leading to an increased demand for advanced therapies to treat metastatic forms of the disease.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline mCSPC therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the mCSPC pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's mCSPC pipeline report depicts a robust space with 35+ active players working to develop 40+ pipeline therapies for mCSPC treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for mCSPC treatment. Key mCSPC companies such as Tavanta Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Propella Therapeutics, POINT Biopharma, Amgen, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Bayer, Beigene, Amgen, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical Inc, Astellas Pharma, and others are evaluating new mCSPC drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new mCSPC drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising mCSPC pipeline therapies such as TAVT-45 (abiraterone acetate), Saruparib (AZD5305), Capivasertib, REGN2810, Abiraterone decanote + dexamethasone or prednisone (PRL-02/ASP5541), [Ac-225]-PSMA-62, Xaluritamig, Apalutamide, Darolutamide, Luteinizing Hormone Releasing Hormone, Pembrolizumab, Dalpiciclib isethionate, GT0918, PRL-02, and others are under different phases of mCSPC clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of mCSPC clinical trials. In October 2024 , Apalutamide (Erleada) was found to provide a significant improvement in overall survival (OS) at 24 months compared with enzalutamide (Xtandi) in the treatment of androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI)-naïve patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC).

was found to provide a significant improvement in overall survival (OS) at 24 months compared with enzalutamide (Xtandi) in the treatment of androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI)-naïve patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC). In April 2024 , Saruparib (AZD5305) demonstrated encouraging efficacy, favorable safety, a wide therapeutic index, and improved pharmacokinetic properties compared with currently approved PARP inhibitors in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring BRCA1/2, PALB2, or RAD51C/D mutations, according to findings from the Phase I/IIa PETRA study.

demonstrated encouraging efficacy, favorable safety, a wide therapeutic index, and improved pharmacokinetic properties compared with currently approved PARP inhibitors in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring BRCA1/2, PALB2, or RAD51C/D mutations, according to findings from the Phase I/IIa PETRA study. In February 2024 , Capivasertib combined with docetaxel to enhance anti-tumour activity through inhibition of AKT-mediated survival mechanisms in prostate cancer. Capivasertib can enhance anti-tumour effects of docetaxel by targeting residual docetaxel-persister cells, independent of PTEN status, to induce apoptosis and DNA damage in part through GSK3β.

combined with docetaxel to enhance anti-tumour activity through inhibition of AKT-mediated survival mechanisms in prostate cancer. Capivasertib can enhance anti-tumour effects of docetaxel by targeting residual docetaxel-persister cells, independent of PTEN status, to induce apoptosis and DNA damage in part through GSK3β. In January 2023 , Tavanta Therapeutics announced positive top-line results from its pivotal, global Phase III clinical trial, evaluating the safety and efficacy of TAVT-45 (abiraterone acetate). The trial met its primary objective of establishing therapeutic equivalence of TAVT-45 to Zytiga® in patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and metastatic high-risk castrate-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC), in addition to demonstrating a comparable safety profile.

The mCSPC pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage mCSPC drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the mCSPC clinical trial landscape.

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Overview

Metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) is an advanced form of prostate cancer in which the cancer cells have spread beyond the prostate to other parts of the body, such as bones or lymph nodes, but remain responsive to hormone therapy. This means that reducing testosterone levels can still effectively slow the growth of cancer cells. mCSPC often arises when prostate cancer is initially diagnosed or when early-stage prostate cancer recurs after treatment. It is distinct from castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), where the cancer continues to progress despite low testosterone levels.

The causes of mCSPC primarily involve the spread of prostate cancer cells beyond the local prostate region, a process called metastasis. Although the exact mechanisms are complex, certain risk factors increase the likelihood of developing prostate cancer and its progression to metastatic disease. These risk factors include advanced age, a family history of prostate cancer, genetic mutations such as BRCA1/BRCA2, and race. Symptoms of mCSPC can include bone pain, urinary issues, fatigue, weight loss, and general malaise, especially if the cancer has spread to bones or lymph nodes. However, in many cases, early stages of metastasis may be asymptomatic, making regular screening essential for those at risk.

Diagnosis of mCSPC typically involves a combination of blood tests, such as measuring prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, imaging studies, and biopsy to confirm the presence of cancer cells. Treatment for mCSPC revolves around androgen deprivation therapy to lower testosterone levels, often combined with other agents like chemotherapy (e.g., docetaxel) or second-generation androgen receptor inhibitors (e.g., abiraterone or enzalutamide). In recent years, clinical trials have shown the benefit of combining ADT with novel therapies to improve survival rates and manage symptoms, with personalized treatment approaches based on genetic testing becoming more common.

A snapshot of the mCSPC Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA TAVT-45 (abiraterone acetate) Tavanta Therapeutics Phase III CYP17A1 protein inhibitors Oral Saruparib (AZD5305) AstraZeneca Phase III Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase-1 inhibitors Oral Capivasertib AstraZeneca Phase III Proto-oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors Oral REGN2810 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death 1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous Abiraterone decanote + dexamethasone or prednisone (PRL-02/ASP5541) Astellas Pharma/Propella Therapeutics Phase I/II CYP17 lyase inhibitor Intramuscular [Ac-225]-PSMA-62 POINT Biopharma Phase I Ionizing radiation emitters Intravenous Xaluritamig Amgen Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Immunostimulants; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The mCSPC pipeline report proffers an integral view of the mCSPC emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Small molecule, Cell therapy, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Small molecule, Cell therapy, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Steroidal inhibitor of CYP17A1, PARP1 inhibitor, Proto-oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors, CYP17 lyase inhibitor, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Immunostimulants, T lymphocyte stimulants, Ionizing radiation emitters.

Steroidal inhibitor of CYP17A1, PARP1 inhibitor, Proto-oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors, lyase inhibitor, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Immunostimulants, T lymphocyte stimulants, Ionizing radiation emitters. Key Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Companies : Tavanta Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Propella Therapeutics, POINT Biopharma, Amgen, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Bayer, Beigene, Amgen, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical Inc, Astellas Pharma, and others.

: Tavanta Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Propella Therapeutics, POINT Biopharma, Amgen, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Bayer, Beigene, Amgen, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical Inc, Astellas Pharma, and others. Key Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapies: TAVT-45 (abiraterone acetate), Saruparib (AZD5305), Capivasertib, REGN2810, Abiraterone decanote + dexamethasone or prednisone (PRL-02/ASP5541), [Ac-225]-PSMA-62, Xaluritamig, Apalutamide, Darolutamide, Luteinizing Hormone Releasing Hormone, Pembrolizumab, Dalpiciclib isethionate, GT0918, PRL-02, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

