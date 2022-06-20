Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market to Reach Upto USD 5.5 billion by 2032 | DelveInsight

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer market dynamics is anticipated to witness a significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of prostate cancer cases due to the rapidly aging population growing awareness among people, market penetration in mCSPC due to label expansion, and entry of new emerging therapies.

LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market size from 2019 to 2032 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the salient features from the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market Report:

The Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer market size in the 7MM was valued at USD 679.1 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow during the study period (2019-2032).

in 2021 and is anticipated to grow during the study period (2019-2032). Key pharmaceutical Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer companies such as Astellas Pharma, Pfizer, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Myovant Sciences, Takeda, Bayer, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Clovis Oncology, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Exelixis, AstraZeneca, and others are reported to bring a significant shift in the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market.

and others are reported to bring a significant shift in the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market. The Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer emerging therapies that are expected to launch in the forecast period include Talazoparib, Nubeqa, Keytruda, Niraparib, Rubraca, Opdivo (nivolumab), Capivasertib, 177Lu-PSMA-617, Firmagon (Degarelix), Tecentriq (Atezolizumab), Cabometyx (Cabozantinib), and others.

and others. The United States accounts for the largest Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer market size when compared to EU5 and Japan . In the United States , the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer market size was valued at USD 502.7 million in 2021 and is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.

accounts for the largest Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer market size when compared to EU5 and . In , the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer market size was valued at in and is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. Earlier, most of the attention in the field of advanced prostate cancer was restricted to the research and development of drugs for patients with CRPC even though CSPC is burdened with poor prognosis and impaired quality of life. However, recent years have witnessed an expansion in the field of mCSPC which led to the FDA approval of a handful of drugs for this patient pool. Owing to these approvals, the market poses an opportunity for the upcoming drugs. Any medication, if approved, may capture a major share of the market due to a less competitive scenario.

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Overview

Prostate cancer is a type of malignancy that occurs in the prostate gland, which is a part of the male reproductive system. Prostate cancer is the 3rd most prevalent type of cancer in the US and the fourth most common worldwide. Approximately 1 in 9 men in the US will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lives. Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind only lung cancer. Prostate cancer treatment includes mainly hormonal therapies (also known as androgen-deprivation therapy or ADT), chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery. For localized or locally advanced prostate cancer active surveillance, surgery, and radiation therapy are the 3 major treatment options. Patients who have never received ADT i.e. are sensitive to ADT are known as hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (HSPC) or castrate-sensitive prostate cancer (CSPC). For many years, the mCSPC market lacked treatment choices. While ADT produces early responses, progression is common, and men who are diagnosed with metastatic illness for the first time account for a high proportion of prostate cancer-related death. Due to advancements in clinical researcher for mCSPC, we now know that, in addition to ADT alone, adding docetaxel, abiraterone acetate, enzalutamide, or apalutamide to ADT early on increases overall survival considerably.

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total prevalent population of prostate cancer in the seven major markets was 7,726,394 cases in 2021. The cases in the 7MM are expected to increase during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032.

As per DelveInsight estimates, the diagnosed cases of prostate cancer were the highest in the United States. The diagnosed cases of Prostate cancer in 2021 in the US were 1,327,642 cases.

The Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into

Total Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer

Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer

Age-specific Cases of Prostate Cancer

Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer

Total Metastatic Cases of Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer

Total Treated Cases of Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market Outlook

From the past few years, improvements in the field of prostate cancer have shown that treatments are more effective when used early. However, combination therapy has yet to be proven beneficial. In order to achieve that, it is necessary to possess a profound understanding of the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer market, and the associated unmet needs. Reflecting on these issues, the significance of dedicating resources to R&D is also imperative. Moreover, to achieve significant success in Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer pricing, policies must be considered, because this further will help in the launch of a product that is truly attractive and appropriate to the market, where it is launched. All these factors help in building a strong product-market fit.

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer treatment includes Zytiga (in combination with prednisone) manufactured by Janssen Pharmaceutical and was FDA approved in 2018. Another drug from Janssen that was approved in September 2019 was Erleada. And then, in December 2019, the FDA approved Xtandi for Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer patients manufactured by the pharma giant - Pfizer. Lastly, in December 2020, Orgovyx by Myovant Sciences bagged FDA approval.

The dynamics of the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (mCSPC) market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities for efficient treatment options to be available in the market. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2022–2032. Potential Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer therapies expected to launch are as follows Bayer (Nubeqa), Merck Sharp & Dohme, (Keytruda/), Pfizer (Talazoparib), Janssen (Niraparib), Clovis Oncology (Rubraca), Bristol-Myers Squibb (Opdivo), AstraZeneca (Capivasertib), Novartis (177Lu-PSMA-617), and others.

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Nubeqa: Bayer

Keytruda: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Talazoparib: Pfizer

Niraparib: Janssen

Rubraca: Clovis Oncology

Opdivo: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Capivasertib: AstraZeneca

177Lu-PSMA-617: Novartis

Tecentriq: Genentech

Firmagon: Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Cabometyx: Exelixis/ Bristol-Myers Squibb

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer market growth in the coming years is dependent on several factors such as increasing initiatives for R&D, a surge in investigation regarding prostate cancer treatment products. Also, innovation in drugs and developments in genomics and proteomics, as well as label expansion within prostate cancer, will directly boost the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer market. The increase in awareness regarding the disease is also considered an aspect driving the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer market growth.

On the other hand, factors such as the emergence of generics, the need for novel therapies, and poor prognosis may serve as obstructions in the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer market growth. The complex issue of companion diagnostics, cost constraints observed and the issue of entry barriers might act as potential setbacks in the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer market.

Scope of the Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2019-32

2019-32 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Companies: Astellas Pharma, Pfizer, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Myovant Sciences, Takeda, Bayer, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Clovis Oncology, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Exelixis, AstraZeneca

Astellas Pharma, Pfizer, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Myovant Sciences, Takeda, Bayer, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Clovis Oncology, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Exelixis, AstraZeneca Key Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapies : Talazoparib, Nubeqa, Keytruda, Niraparib, Rubraca, Opdivo (nivolumab), Capivasertib, 177Lu-PSMA-617, Firmagon (Degarelix), Tecentriq (Atezolizumab), Cabometyx (Cabozantinib)

: Talazoparib, Nubeqa, Keytruda, Niraparib, Rubraca, Opdivo (nivolumab), Capivasertib, 177Lu-PSMA-617, Firmagon (Degarelix), Tecentriq (Atezolizumab), Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment : Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

: Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics: Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market drivers and barriers

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

KOL's views

Analyst's views

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (mCSPC) Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (mCSPC) in 2020 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (mCSPC) in 2030 4 Executive Summary of Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (mCSPC) 5 Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 7 SWOT Analysis 8 Disease Background and Overview 8.1.1 Signs and Symptoms of Prostate Cancer 8.1.2 Risk Factors and Causes of Prostate Cancer 8.1.3 Pathophysiology of Prostate Cancer 8.1.4 Prostate Neoplasia 8.1.5 Genetics of Prostate Cancer 9 Diagnosis of Prostate Cancer 9.1.1 Screening Tests for Prostate Cancer 9.1.2 Tests to Diagnose Prostate Cancer 9.1.3 Stages and Grades of Prostate Cancer 10 Treatment and Management of Prostate Cancer 10.1 Treatment Algorithm of Prostate Cancer 10.2 Observation or Active Surveillance 10.3 Surgery 10.3.1 Open or Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy 10.3.2 Risks of Prostate Surgery 10.4 Radiation Therapy 10.4.1 Types of Radiation Therapy 10.5 Hormone Therapy 10.5.1 Types of Hormone Therapy 10.6 Immunotherapy 10.6.1 Vaccine 10.6.2 Immune checkpoint inhibitors 10.7 Chemotherapy 11 American Urological Association (AUA) Guidelines for mHSPC: 2020 12 Guidelines for mHSPC: Abiraterone acetate combined with castration is another standard (European Association of Urology, 2018) 13 National Institute for health and care excellence (NICE) Recommendation Guidelines for mCSPC/mHSPC: 2022 14 SEOM Clinical Guidelines for mCSPC/mHNPC: 2021 15 Updated NCCN Guidelines for mCSPC 16 Epidemiology and Patient Population 16.1 Key Findings 16.2 Total Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer in the 7MM 16.3 Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer in the 7MM 16.4 Total Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in the 7MM 16.5 Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in the 7MM 16.6 Assumptions and Rationale 16.7 The United States 16.7.1 Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer in the United States 16.7.2 Age-specific Cases of Prostate Cancer in the United States 16.7.3 Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in the United States 16.7.4 Total Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in the United States 16.7.5 Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in the United States 16.8 EU-5 Epidemiology

16.8.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in EU5 16.8.2 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer in EU5 16.8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in EU5 16.8.4 Total Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in EU5 16.8.5 Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in EU5 16.9 Japan 87 16.9.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Japan 16.9.2 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Japan 16.9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in Japan 16.9.4 Total Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in Japan 16.9.5 Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in Japan 17 Organizations contributing towards Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (mCSPC) 18 Marketed Therapies 18.1 Key Competitors 18.2 Xtandi (enzalutamide): Astellas Pharma/Pfizer 18.2.1 Product Description 18.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 18.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 18.2.4 Clinical Development activity 18.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 18.3 Erleada (apalutamide): Janssen Pharmaceutical 18.3.1 Product Description 18.3.2 Regulatory Milestones 18.3.3 Other Developmental Activities 18.3.4 Clinical Development activity 18.3.5 Safety and Efficacy 18.4 Orgovyx (relugolix): Myovant Sciences/Takeda 18.4.1 Product Description 18.4.2 Regulatory Milestones 18.4.3 Clinical Development activity 18.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 19 Emerging Therapies 19.1 Key Competitors 19.2 Emerging Drugs 19.2.1 Nubeqa (Darolutamide): Bayer 19.2.2 Keytruda (Pembrolizumab/MK-3475): Merck Sharp & Dohme 19.2.3 Talazoparib: Pfizer 19.2.4 Niraparib: Janssen 19.2.5 Rubraca (Rucaparib): Clovis Oncology 19.2.6 Opdivo (Nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb 19.2.7 Capivasertib (AZD 5363): AstraZeneca 19.2.8 177Lu-PSMA-617: Novartis Pharmaceuticals 19.2.9 Firmagon (Degarelix): Ferring Pharmaceuticals 19.2.10 Tecentriq (Atezolizumab): Genentech 19.2.11 Cabometyx (Cabozantinib): Exelixis/ Bristol-Myers Squibb 20 Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (mCSPC): Seven Major Market Analysis 20.1 Key Findings 20.2 Total Market Size of MHSPC/mCSPC in the 7MM 20.3 Market Size of MHSPC/mCSPC by therapies in the 7MM 20.4 Market Outlook 20.5 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 20.6 United States Market Size 20.6.1 Total Market Size of mHSPC/mCSPC in the United States 20.6.2 Market Size of MHSPC/mCSPC by Therapies in the United States 20.7 EU-5 Market Size 20.7.1 Total Market size of mHSPC/mCSPC in EU5 20.7.2 Market Size of mHSPC/mCSPC by Therapies in EU5 20.8 Japan 20.8.1 Total Market size of mHSPC/mCSPC in Japan 20.8.2 Market Size of mHSPC/mCSPC by Therapies in Japan 21 Market Drivers 22 Market Barriers 23 Unmet Needs 24 Reimbursement and Market Access 25 Appendix 25.1 Bibliography 26 Report Methodology 27 DelveInsight Capabilities 28 Disclaimer 29 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .

