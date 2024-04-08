Metaverse In Fashion Market size is set to grow by USD 12654.99 mn from 2024-2028,growing number of fashion brands entering metaverse platform boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metaverse in fashion market size is estimated to grow by USD 12654.99 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 36.72% during the forecast period. Metaverse platforms are revolutionizing fashion shopping with 3D experiences. Brands like Nike, Adidas, and Gucci are exploring this space, using acquisitions and collaborations to boost brand awareness and sales. Key technologies include ML, blockchain, AR/VR, NFTs, and 3D modeling software. Fashion trends and lifestyles are merging with digital experiences, impacting industries from social media to gaming.

Metaverse In Fashion Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.72% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 12654.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 33.95 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., ByteDance Ltd., Fashable, Kering SA, Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., NexTech AR Solutions Corp., Nike Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Queppelin, Roblox Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Mobiloitte Technologies

Segment Overview

This metaverse in fashion market report extensively covers market segmentation by Platform (Computer, Mobile, Headset) Device (VR or AR devices, Computing devices) Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Platform

In the Metaverse fashion market, ML and programming power real-time data-driven applications, enabling AR try-on filters on smartphones and tablets. Brands use 3D modeling software and game engines to create immersive digital experiences. VR headsets offer VR fashion shows and interactive avatars in decentralized play-to-earn games. Blockchain technology and NFTs secure and authenticate virtual clothing items. Cybersecurity and privacy are paramount, with negligence leading to potential risks. IT infrastructure supports surgeries for avatar customization. Industry influencers leverage social media and content creation tools. Geographic landscape influences virtual fashion trends, merging lifestyle and clothing. MR combines AR and VR for a more immersive experience. ML also enhances flight training simulations, addressing health concerns. Pre-flight checks ensure cybersecurity, while weapon training and data synthesis fuel innovation. ML in VR also enhances VR headset capabilities, revolutionizing the fashion industry.

Geography Overview

The Metaverse in the fashion industry is experiencing significant trends in 2023, with North America leading the geographic landscape. Key vendors like Meta Platforms and NVIDIA are driving growth through investments in AR and VR technology. Clothing and lifestyle are transformed through digital experiences, with NFTs adding value to fashion items. Start-ups and industry influencers are innovating with MR headsets, HUDs, and smart glasses, offering natural user interfaces and gaming experiences. Digital technology players are exploring virtual wellness, fitness, and mental health applications, including doctor-patient interaction in the medical sector. Blockchain, AI, and ML are revolutionizing surgeries, cybersecurity, privacy, and programming. Health concerns are addressed through real-time data-driven applications, while IT infrastructure supports pre-flight checks, weapon training, and flight training simulations.

The metaverse revolutionizes fashion e-commerce, offering a virtual reality experience. Customers engage with clothing apparel in real time via avatars, explore digital shops, and communicate with others. This new shopping trend introduces advanced technologies like AR, VR, NFTs, and MR, transforming perceptions of physical and virtual stores. Start-ups leverage data synthesis and AI to create immersive, geographically diverse digital experiences. Blockchain ensures security and privacy, while AI and ML power real-time, data-driven applications. The metaverse also expands into wellness, fitness, and mental health sectors.

In the metaverse fashion market, privacy is a significant concern due to the collection and processing of vast user data. Metaverse devices, including MR headsets, HUD, HMD, smart glasses, and helmets, can access personal information from social networking accounts and pose privacy threats. Hackers targeting users' devices and privacy-related concerns with smart gears are major challenges. Key technologies like AI, ML, blockchain, and cybersecurity aim to address these issues.

Research Analysis

In the Metaverse, the fashion industry is embracing digital trends, transforming the way we experience clothing and lifestyle. NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) are revolutionizing the market, allowing users to own unique, digital fashion items. AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) technologies enable immersive, geographically diverse digital experiences. Start-ups are leading this innovation, synthesizing data to create personalized, virtual wardrobes. Industry influencers wield influence through virtual events and collaborations. MR (Mixed Reality) headsets, HUDs (Heads-Up Displays), HMDs (Head-Mounted Displays), smart glasses, and smart helmets offer natural user interfaces. The gaming experience merges with fashion, as digital technology players create virtual wellness, fitness, and mental health platforms. The medical sector is also exploring doctor-patient interaction through blockchain-secured Metaverse platforms.

Market Research Overview

In the evolving digital landscape, the Metaverse is transforming various industries, including Fashion. Indistry professionals use the Metaverse for trendsetting and business expansion. The Fashion industry in the Metaverse is an integral part of the NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) market. Brands like Decentraland, Cryptokitties, and OpenSea are leading the way in this innovative space. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies are revolutionizing the way we shop and experience fashion. For instance, the AR try-on feature allows customers to virtually test clothes and accessories before making a purchase. Similarly, VR fashion shows provide an immersive experience for audiences. Moreover, the Blockchain technology ensures transparency, security, and authenticity in the Metaverse Fashion Market. Clothing and accessories are bought and sold as NFTs, making each item unique and valuable. The integration of social media platforms like Instagram and Discord further enhances the Metaverse Fashion Market's reach and engagement. Overall, the Metaverse is redefining the Fashion industry, offering new opportunities for creativity, innovation, and commerce.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Platform

Computer



Mobile



Headset

Device

VR Or AR Devices



Computing Devices

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

