Metaverse Market in Finance to grow by USD 107.06 billion from 2022 to 2027|Integration with VR and AR platforms to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metaverse market in finance size is estimated to increase by USD 107.06 billion from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 21.33%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Metaverse Market in Finance 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse Market in Finance

The Metaverse Market report in Finance also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, IBK Industrial Bank of Korea, JPMorgan Chase and Co., KB Financial Group Inc., Mogo Inc., National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P, NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd., and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Metaverse Market in Finance

Metaverse Market in Finance – Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by components (hardware and software), end-user (brokerage firms, investment banks, commercial banks, and others)

The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. The hardware segment is expected to register a strong CAGR in terms of revenue . Various types of headsets, smart glasses, and lenses are utilized to interface with the Metaverse platform. This can be a mobile or web-based experience. There are numerous ways that VR and AR can change the finance industry , including in terms of data visualization, virtual trading, VR payments, and virtual branches. Financial transactions using smartphones and other mobile devices are on the rise, and AR can help customize and improve the client experience substantially. It can, for example, find all possible banking channels, thereby providing the user with targeted, location-based promotions and simplifying account management in general.

Geographic Overview

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors in North America . The leading contributors to the market in the region are the US and Canada . The key factors driving the region's market in the region are the presence of key vendors, growing investments in AR technology, rising adoption of technologically advanced applications, and strong research activities. For example, XRHealth, a virtual healthcare provider in the metaverse, raised USD 10 million to expand its services on the metaverse. Hence, such developments will create new growth opportunities for the vendors and will drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Metaverse Market in Finance – Market Dynamic

Key Driver

The integration of VR and AR platforms is a key factor driving the market growth. Banks are planning to expand their presence in the metaverse, which will help them to offer better services to consumers. For instance, using VR glasses, customers will be able to handle all their banking and financial activities from anywhere. Furthermore, the advancement of these technologies will allow banks to manage the digital transition successfully. Hence these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increasing focus on VR and AR is the major trend shaping the market. These applications enable users to use technology in a more user-friendly way and enhance the applicability of AR for customers. For instance, Google's Project Glass provides access to various AR applications. The growing popularity of virtual fitting rooms is helping users choose the right size and reduce the chances of returns. Furthermore, there is the rapid expansion of AR and VR technologies in various fields. Hence, these emerging trends are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The privacy and security concerns of metaverse are major challenges restricting market growth. The metaverse collects and processes vast amounts of information about users, which is a significant challenge for the users. The hackers gain access to the user's device and can collect personal information illegally. Furthermore, there are privacy-related concerns associated with smart gear, such as smart glasses and VR headsets. Hence, these security concerns are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Metaverse Market in Finance report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Metaverse Market in Finance between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Metaverse Market in Finance and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the metaverse in the finance market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Metaverse Market in Finance vendors

Related Reports

The metaverse in e-commerce market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 85,885.22 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (computer, mobile, and headset), technology (AR and VR, blockchain, mixed reality, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing popularity of AR technology is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The metaverse market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,152.35 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 40.6% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by the device (VR or AR devices and computing devices), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing smartphone penetration and use of 5G is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Metaverse Market in Finance Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 107.06 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, IBK Industrial Bank of Korea, JPMorgan Chase and Co., KB Financial Group Inc., Mogo Inc., National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P, NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd., and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global metaverse market in finance 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global metaverse market in finance 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Component ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Brokerage firms - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Brokerage firms - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Brokerage firms - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Brokerage firms - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Brokerage firms - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Investment banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Investment banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Investment banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Investment banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Investment banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Commercial banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Commercial banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Commercial banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Commercial banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Commercial banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bank of America Corp.

Exhibit 116: Bank of America Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Bank of America Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Bank of America Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Bank of America Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Bank of America Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 BNP Paribas SA

Exhibit 121: BNP Paribas SA - Overview



Exhibit 122: BNP Paribas SA - Business segments



Exhibit 123: BNP Paribas SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: BNP Paribas SA - Segment focus

12.5 HSBC Holdings Plc

Exhibit 125: HSBC Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 126: HSBC Holdings Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 127: HSBC Holdings Plc - Key news



Exhibit 128: HSBC Holdings Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: HSBC Holdings Plc - Segment focus

12.6 IBK Industrial Bank of Korea

Exhibit 130: IBK Industrial Bank of Korea - Overview



Exhibit 131: IBK Industrial Bank of Korea - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: IBK Industrial Bank of Korea - Key offerings

12.7 JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Exhibit 133: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 134: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Segment focus

12.8 KB Financial Group Inc.

Exhibit 137: KB Financial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: KB Financial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: KB Financial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: KB Financial Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Mogo Inc.

Exhibit 141: Mogo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Mogo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Mogo Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P

Exhibit 144: National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P - Overview



Exhibit 145: National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P - Business segments



Exhibit 146: National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P - Segment focus

12.11 NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 148: NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 155: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 156: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 158: Research methodology



Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 160: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations

