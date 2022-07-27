Metaverse Market Size to Grow by USD 677.98 billion, Increasing Demand for AR And VR Technology to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increasing demand for AR and VR technology is driving the growth of the market. Wearable technology platforms can enhance the use of AR in the global metaverse market. For instance, Google is working on AR Smart Glasses for the global metaverse market. AR programs enable users to gain new experiences. For example, virtual fitting rooms help users choose the right size and avoid purchase returns.

is driving the growth of the market. Wearable technology platforms can enhance the use of AR in the global metaverse market. For instance, Google is working on AR Smart Glasses for the global metaverse market. AR programs enable users to gain new experiences. For example, virtual fitting rooms help users choose the right size and avoid purchase returns. Market challenge: Privacy and security concerns are challenging the growth of the metaverse market. Metaverse can access the personal data of users, which may pose a threat to their privacy. In addition, smart gear used in the metaverse, such as smart glass and VR headsets, also leads to privacy-related concerns. Thus, the development of such products may hinder the growth of the metaverse market during the forecast period.

Technavio provides key drivers, trends, and challenges that can impact the growth of the market. View our Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The metaverse market report is segmented by device (VR and AR devices and computing devices) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the metaverse market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The metaverse market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. There are several international and domestic vendors in the market. Several vendors are focusing on acquiring smaller brands to expand their market presence. Vendors are also innovating their existing products or introducing new product lines to sustain the market competition. Key vendors such as Meta Platforms, Inc., Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp., ByteDance Ltd. (Pico), etc., have a strong foothold in the global metaverse market.

Some Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Active Theory LLC

Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd

ByteDance Ltd.

Decentraland Foundation

Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Epic Games Inc.

GoMeta Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

Magic Leap Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Mobiloitte Technologies

NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Queppelin

Roblox Corp

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Unity Software Inc.

Wilkins Avenue AR

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Related Reports

Metaverse in E-commerce Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Metaverse Real Estate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Metaverse Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 33.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 677.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Active Theory LLC, Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd, ByteDance Ltd., Decentraland Foundation, Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Epic Games Inc., GoMeta Inc., Infosys Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mobiloitte Technologies, NexTech AR Solutions Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Queppelin, Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Unity Software Inc., and Wilkins Avenue AR Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Device



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Device

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Device - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Device - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Device

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Device



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Device

5.3 VR and AR devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on VR and AR devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on VR and AR devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on VR and AR devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on VR and AR devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Computing devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Computing devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Device

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Device ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 89: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 90: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 92: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 ByteDance Ltd.

Exhibit 94: ByteDance Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: ByteDance Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: ByteDance Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Exhibit 97: Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 98: Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd - Key offerings

10.6 GoMeta Inc.

Exhibit 100: GoMeta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: GoMeta Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: GoMeta Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Meta Platforms Inc.

Exhibit 108: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Meta Platforms Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Meta Platforms Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 113: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 118: NexTech AR Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: NexTech AR Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: NexTech AR Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: NexTech AR Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 122: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 125: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Roblox Corp

Exhibit 127: Roblox Corp - Overview



Exhibit 128: Roblox Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Roblox Corp - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio