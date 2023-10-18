Metaverse Real Estate Market to grow by USD 5.37 billion growth from 2021 to 2026, Growth Driven by growing popularity of mixed reality and cryptocurrency- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "metaverse real estate market by end-user (enterprises and individuals) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to the technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the metaverse real estate market between 2022 and 2026 is USD 5.37  billion.

The growing popularity of mixed reality and cryptocurrency is a key factor driving market growth. By decoding tags and markings, the development of Virtual Reality into a more mixed reality is making it easier in virtual spaces. Real estate land can be bought or leased by people who use metaverse platforms. Moreover, the increasing use of cryptocurrencies that are NFT, bitcoin, and Litecoin to buy digital assets is creating a particular interest among end users, particularly enterprises. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge

The uncertainty of real estate market prices on the metaverse is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The scarcity and location of the land must be a factor in determining the valuation of virtual property. However, since the virtual land prices do not follow the pricing pattern of the physical world, there is still doubt as to whether they relate to these factors. Consequently, the market value of digital assets, e.g. material estate, would be basically determined by how buyers think about their price and thus lead to a fluctuation in prices. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period. 

The metaverse real estate market has been segmented by end-users (enterprises and individuals) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The metaverse real estate market share growth by the enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period.  The metaverse real estate market has begun to prosper, with a growing number of big players entering the virtual world such as Nike, Facebook, and Microsoft. Another major driving factor for growth in this sector is the introduction of Web 3.0. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. 
  • 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. 

Key Companies in the metaverse real estate market:

Axie Infinity, Cryptovoxels, Decentraland Foundation, Linden Lab, ShibaLand LLC, Somnium Space LTD., SuperWorld Inc., TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD., The Sandbox, The Voxel Agents, Tokens.com, and Uplandme Inc.

