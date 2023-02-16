METER Group Food Scientists to Present New Research on Powdered Foods

Webinar, "Why Powders Misbehave," will address misrepresentative labeling,

risks of microbial growth, health hazards, product instability and recalls

PULLMAN, Wash., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- METER Group Lead Food Scientist, Dr. Zachary Cartwright, and METER Group R&D Lab Manager, Mary Galloway, will present findings from two projects exploring powder mixing and chemical stability in powders, respectively during a live webcast on February 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

The presence of powders in the food industry is ubiquitous. As such, METER Food will share new insights for overcoming the most prevalent challenges affecting product quality. Topics to be discussed include:

Examples of how myriad companies accidentally misrepresent their products' functional food benefits;

The microbial risks of low-moisture foods and dangerous misconceptions;

The multitude of factors that influence powder stability and which ones are most important to watch; and

How to pinpoint where powder problems will happen and how to prevent them before they begin.

In addition, METER Food will offer a free powder isotherm consultation to three randomly selected registrants.

