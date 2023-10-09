Metering Pumps Market to grow by USD 1.09 billion during 2022-2027 | Growing industrial acceptance of positive displacement pumps to drive growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metering pumps market size is expected to grow by USD 1.09 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.41% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product (Diaphragm, Plunger, and Others), End-user (Water and wastewater industry, Oil and gas industry, Chemical and petrochemical industry, Food and beverage industry, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also covers information on market driver trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metering Pumps Market 2023-2027

The increasing industrial acceptance of positive displacement pumps drives the metering pumps market. Instead of positive displacement pumps, centrifugal pumps are deployed by various end-user industries. But the former pumps, especially metering pumps, can provide high repeatability accuracy and can pump a wide range of chemicals including acids, bases, corrosives, viscous liquids, and slurries. Indeed, this type of volumetric pump produces flow. This can generate pressure, unlike centrifugal pumps. The growing awareness of the use of positive displacement pumps can lead to increased sales and revenue for the players operating in the market. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the metering pump market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the metering pumps market: Alltech dosing systems GmbH, Atlas Copco AB, Dover Corp., Fluid Metering Inc., Grundfos Holding AS, IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Iwaki Co. Ltd., KNF DAC GmbH, Lutz-Jesco GmbH, March May Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., NOV Inc., ProMinent GmbH, Schlumberger Ltd., SEKO SpA, Spirax Sarco Engineering Plc, SPX FLOW Inc., Swelore Engineering Pvt. Ltd., and Blue-White Industries Ltd.

Metering Pumps Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 3.9% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The emergence of Industry 4.0 and digitalization is a leading trend in the metering pump market.

is a leading trend in the metering pump market. The integration of smart metering pumps is led by Industry 4.0, which can interact with other systems and devices.

Such pumps can receive and respond to signals from central control systems. This is helping them to adapt and react more quickly to changing conditions.

Furthermore, quality control processes can be enhanced by digitalization, further providing detailed data on dosing accuracy, performance, and other relevant metrics.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the metering pumps market during the forecast period.

Challenge

The volatility in prices of raw materials challenges the growth of the metering pumps market.

challenges the growth of the metering pumps market. Major raw materials in the manufacturing of metering pumps include stainless steel, iron, copper, and bronze.

Factors like inflation, production, and availability affect the prices of these materials. Thus, fluctuations in raw material prices can lead to instability in production costs for metering pump manufacturers.

Hence, such factors impede the growth of the metering pump market during the forecast period.

Key Segments:

The diaphragm segment is significant during the forecast period. These are typically deployed for chemical metering and injection applications and due to factors such as safety, accuracy, and working efficiency, the diaphragm pump is considered the main type of metering pump in the market. Hence, the diaphragm segment of the metering pumps market is estimated to witness growth during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample

Metering Pumps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.9 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alltech dosing systems GmbH, Atlas Copco AB, Dover Corp., Fluid Metering Inc., Grundfos Holding AS, IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Iwaki Co. Ltd., KNF DAC GmbH, Lutz-Jesco GmbH, March May Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., NOV Inc., ProMinent GmbH, Schlumberger Ltd., SEKO SpA, Spirax Sarco Engineering Plc, SPX FLOW Inc., Swelore Engineering Pvt. Ltd., and Blue-White Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

