meterUP, Philadelphia's Exclusive Mobile Parking App Powered by ParkMobile, Hits a Million App Downloads

"Philadelphia continues to be our top market generating the most paid transactions week after week, and we're honored to work with the city on an exclusive parking app," added Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "meterUP uses the same easy-to-use technology as ParkMobile and it is exciting to see the app reach the much-deserved million-download milestone."

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, providing a contactless way for millions of people to easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

