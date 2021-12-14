Methanol Market worth $36.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Methanol Market by Feedstock(Natural Gas, Coal), Derivative(Formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, Gasoline, MTBE, MMA, Acetic Acid, DME, Biodiesel), Sub-Derivative, End-use Industry, and Region(North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Methanol Market size is expected to grow from USD 30.7 billion in 2021 to USD 36.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Methanol is used across industries, such as Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Appliances, Paints & Coatings, Insulation, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging (PET bottles) and Solvents. In the methanol market, automotive is the key end-use industry owing to the wide applications of these methanol.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=425

Browse in-depth TOC on "Methanol Market"

637 – Tables

91 – Figures

495 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/methanol-market-425.html

Coal is one of the fastest-growing feedstock of the methanol market

Coal is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the methanol feedstock segment from 2021 to 2026. Coal is considered to be the sustainable alternative raw material for large-scale methanol production which is one the important reason for the increase in demand of coal as feedstock of methanol.

MTO/MTP derivative is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Methanol-to-olefins/methanol-to-propylene (MTO/MTP) is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the methanol derivatives segment from 2021 to 2026. The growth is due to the rise in MTO/CTO plants in China to produce olefins through methanol, as the demand for olefins is growing in the petrochemical industry. The growing demand for methanol is highly attributed to its increasing demand in the automotive and construction end-use industries.

Olefins sub-derivative is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Olefins is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the methanol sub-derivatives segment from 2021 to 2026. The growth is due to high demand of olefins in end-use industries such as building and construction industry. The increase in production of methanol and high feedstock Availability will increase the demand for methanol based sub-dervatives such as olefins.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=425

The solvents end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global methanol market during the forecast period.

The solvents will continue to a highest growing industry in the Methanol market, due to the huge demand from the pharmaceutical, construction, and paints & coating end-use industries. Methanol is the most used solvent in the construction and paint & coating industries. Methanol is used as a laboratory solvent, which is useful for HPLC, UV/VIS spectroscopy, and LCMS due to its low UV cutoff.

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global methanol market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Methanol market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of methanol in the automotive, construction and pharmaceutical industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea and Australia have led to an increased demand for Methanol in the Asia Pacific region.

Methanex Corporation (Canada), HELM Proman Methanol AG, SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. (China), Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC) (Iran) are the leading methanol manufacturers, globally.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

HYDROGEN GENERATION MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2025

By Application (Petroleum Refinery, Ammonia & Methanol production, Transportation, Power Generation), Generation & Delivery Mode (Captive, Merchant), Source (Blue, Green & Grey Hydrogen), Technology, and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hydrogen-generation-market-494.html

ONE COMPONENT POLYURETHANE FOAM MARKET – GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2025

By Raw Material (MDI, Polyether Polyols, Polyester Polyols, Others), Application, End-Use (Door & Window Frame Jambs, Ceiling & Floor Joints, Partition Walls, Water Pipes), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/one-component-polyurethane-foam-market-77344321.html

SYNGAS & DERIVATIVES MARKET – GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2025

By Production Technology, Gasifier Type, Feedstock (Coal, Natural Gas, Petroleum Byproducts, Biomass/Waste), Application (Chemicals, Fuel, and Electricity), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/syngas-market-1178.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/methanol-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/methanol.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets