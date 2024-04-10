Method Communications Introduces New Leadership Structure to Accelerate Momentum

Leading tech PR agency promotes Matt Stewart to West Coast General Manager, adds executive team focus areas

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Method Communications today introduced a new leadership structure to accelerate agency growth. The company promoted seasoned tech PR leader Matt Stewart to West Coast General Manager, expanded co-founder Jacob Moon's role to Midwest General Manager, and created a standalone research team headed by VP Kelsey White.

Method is also unveiling new focus areas for each executive team member, providing clients with deeper subject matter and market expertise in key verticals. Focus areas include enterprise, fintech & financial services, frontier, security, future of work, consumer and telecom, with AI embedded across all industries.

The new structure comes as Method has won a number of marquee clients including Deel, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Informatica, Socure, Coinfund, Tipalti, and several others.

"Method has built a strong footprint in Silicon Valley over the past decade, and our new structure will help us build on our momentum with focused expertise and deeper resources," said Heather England, Method COO. "Matt has endeared himself to clients and staff with his creative thinking, pragmatic optimism, and contagious energy, and he has done a strong job building relationships that directly lead to growth for the agency and our team. Working with our all-star executive team on the West Coast, Matt will play an important role in taking our West Coast operations to new heights and lifting the profile for more challenger brands."

Stewart will lead new business, team and client service from San Francisco, working closely with the agency's bench of EVPs and SVPs based on the West Coast. Stewart has led PR teams for clients at Method since 2017, with achievements including taking four companies into public markets (Freshworks, Enovix, Berkshire Grey, Zymergen), scaling the profile of several early-stage companies (1Password, Absci, Capella Space) and leading new business efforts. With a focus on frontier tech, Stewart has been a go-to communications leader for companies working across climate tech, mobility, biotech, AI, space, security, venture, crypto and enterprise. Before Method, Stewart led PR teams at a number of agencies, with notable clients including Nest, the Wikimedia Foundation, Stem, Adobe and SanDisk.

"I like to tell people Method's my fourth agency, and it's the best one, because of our genuine focus on building amazing relationships with everyone—from clients to early-career staff —that always pays off in strong business growth," said Stewart. "I'm tremendously lucky to work with some of the most sophisticated storytellers in the business, who are finding brilliant ways to help companies stand out and stay ahead of the AI megacycle. Together, we'll build on this strong foundation to create exciting new opportunities for Method, our team and our clients."

About Method

Method is a PR and marketing partner for challenger brands shaking up the status quo and market leaders facing challenges of their own. With innovation in our DNA, Method unites earned media, marketing services, analyst relations, research and the best content team in the industry to help challengers tell impactful stories, elevate their brand and to help them achieve business goals. Method is also part of Outleap, a collective of the top tech PR + marketing agencies in the world dedicated to helping clients create global strategy and execute it dynamically with local nuance without the bloat, complexity and hierarchy of legacy agencies. Learn more at methodcommunications.com.

