Method, Harvard and Sling & Stone launch Outleap, a global collective of the world's best tech PR agencies

News provided by

Method Communications

07 Jun, 2023, 10:15 ET

VCCP Business unveils agency collective to fuel growth for technology brands, providing global reach, local expertise and challenger mindset

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO and SYDNEY, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Method Communications, Harvard and Sling & Stone today launched Outleap — a global collective of the world's best PR agencies for the new era of tech. By uniting top tech PR and marketing firms in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Outleap provides a unique combination of global reach, local tech expertise and relationships, and a shared challenger mindset to drive unmatched results for clients. The collective from VCCP Business launches with experience working with more than a dozen shared clients, including Meta, Bloomberg, Hubspot, Tata Communications, Anaplan, Dataiku, Freshworks, OPPO, and monday.com.

Method CEO David Parkinson will serve as Outleap's chairman, with Harvard Executive Chair Rachel Friend and Sling & Stone CEO Vuki Vujasinovic taking roles as Outleap's co-CEOs. Outleap deepens existing working relationships between Method, Harvard and Sling & Stone as part of VCCP Business, bringing together global resources, expertise and relationships under a unified direction. The agencies will remain as individual brands and continue to deliver a premier experience to existing and new clients.

"Technology is reshaping the world at a dizzying pace, and powerful strategic storytelling is essential to help global audiences understand the opportunities," Parkinson said. "For too long, ambitious challenger brands have been forced to settle for the bloat and hierarchy of legacy agencies or work with a boutique agency that lacks the scale they need. The tech leaders of tomorrow want a partner as hungry as they are, so we created Outleap to provide an all-star team of communications and marketing professionals across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific with local expertise and global reach to help challenger brands outthink, outreach and outleap the competition."

"Harvard, Method and Sling & Stone are each renowned in their markets, and with good reason," said Friend. "Between us, we have created hundreds of pieces of award-winning work and have worked with some of the world's most disruptive tech brands. Bringing the power of these agencies together, to offer brands a new type of global comms –  strategically global but with a nuanced understanding of each local market and game changing creative – is incredibly exciting. I am looking forward to bringing my passion and experience of helping brands tell powerful, creative stories to our offering and challenging the market, brands and ourselves to do bigger and bolder work."

"We're building Outleap to partner with the most ambitious and important companies in the world," added Vujasinovic. "Together we offer world-class in-house research capabilities to craft insights essential to drive genuine thought leadership. We also have the best creative strategists in the business, whipsmart social and content teams, and a team of writers from top-tier media, like the New York Times and Fortune. Bringing this world-class team of 300 professionals to a physical footprint that spans North America, APAC and EMEA, offers a combination we know that the tech innovators of today and tomorrow need in their long term communications partner."

Outleap serves technology clients around the world, with physical offices in San Francisco, Salt Lake City, New York, Los Angeles, London, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Singapore. The collective forms a part of VCCP Business - one of the largest international B2B groups - which in turn is a division of the challenger network VCCP Group, which offers access to a range of capabilities including advertising and branding, customer advocacy, customer experience research specialists, data analytics, and much more.

About Outleap
Outleap is a collective of the world's best technology PR agencies, uniting global reach, local expertise and a challenger mindset to fuel growth for tech challenger brands. Bringing together 300  PR and marketing professionals from Method Communications (US), Harvard (UK) and Sling & Stone (APAC), Outleap's agencies have won hundreds of awards and served over a thousand tech clients. The collective's shared client experience includes Meta, Bloomberg, Hubspot, Anaplan, Tata Communications and more across business and consumer audiences. Learn more at outleapglobal.com.

About VCCP Business
VCCP Business is the challenger agency for B2B clients and part of the VCCP an international integrated communications group, founded in 2002 on the principles of simplicity, collaboration, un-preciousness and integration around ideas rather than channels.

We are the challenger agency for challenger brands and transform the fortunes of our clients by challenging and disrupting the categories they operate in.

Learn more at https://www.vccp.com/capabilities/business.

SOURCE Method Communications

Empathy Among Americans Suffers Sharp Decline, Yet Brands Are Expected To Make Emotional Connections With Consumers

Method Communications Names Tech Journalist John Foley as Managing Editor of Content

