Method Communications Opens NYC Office, Hires Jeremy Woolf to Drive Growth as General Manager

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Method Communications today announced the opening of its New York City office and introduced Jeremy Woolf as general manager. Woolf will take the reins of Method's new East Coast operation, building on the company's award-winning capabilities and expanding opportunities in the region for new and existing clients.

Jeremy Woolf (PRNewsfoto/Method Communications)

With offices in San Francisco and Salt Lake City, Method has grown rapidly and established itself as the agency behind some of the most exciting technology companies, including Adyen, PagerDuty, Pluralsight, Podium, Qualtrics, RingCentral, Traeger, and Vivint Smart Home. Acquired in 2018 by the global sport, entertainment and communications group Chime, Method's New York office represents the natural next step in its global expansion. Method's East Coast presence creates another hub for Chime's global PR and marketing technology solution, which includes Harvard, an award-winning European technology agency, and inEvidence, the customer advocacy specialists.

"As the media capital of the world, New York City is the obvious choice as we look to meet the requests of our increasingly global tech clients," said David Parkinson, CEO of Method Communications. "Jeremy's team will bring our award-winning approach to new connections and extend more comprehensive services to our clients. Jeremy brings outstanding entrepreneurship and curiosity to every assignment, which makes him the perfect fit to lead this key moment in our expansion."

Woolf brings more than 26 years of international experience and integrated communications experience to Method. He has held a variety of public relations, communications and integrated marketing roles in New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong and North America. Woolf has delivered on global initiatives for large companies such as IBM, Lenovo, KPMG, Xerox and Cisco, while also helping startup and mid-sized organizations make a mark.

Before coming to Method, Woolf was at Text100 (now Archetype) where he was the senior vice president, North America business development and marketing lead. Prior to that, Woolf led the agency's Global Digital and Social Media Practice, overseeing integrated services projects and teams supporting consumer and B2B clients from the ground up. He also spent time in Asia leading Text100's Greater China region and running the IBM Asia Pacific account.

Woolf describes his career as "globally eclectic," and notes that he is driven by an innate desire to understand what drives people to make decisions - and use those insights to deliver on client business and communications goals. He sees this new role as a culmination of his journey so far and will leverage those experiences to help Method continue to differentiate itself from other brands. Woolf will be joined immediately by three other team members in an office in Manhattan's Flatiron District, with a team of 10 planned by the end of 2019.

"I have always thrived in building new things, from offices and practices to methodologies and service areas. Method and Chime are exciting communications brands, and we're going to create something special in New York City built on a very strong global foundation," said Woolf.

About Method

Method is the PR and marketing partner for challenger brands shaking up the status quo and market leaders facing challenges of their own. To learn more, visit methodcommunications.com or connect through LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

Contact

Jacob Moon

Method Communications

801-461-9797

jacob@methodcommunications.com

SOURCE Method Communications

Related Links

http://methodcommunications.com

