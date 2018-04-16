Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco

In this newly created position, Guss will be responsible for driving the agency's continued growth and leadership in the Bay Area, underpinned by its integrated communications approach. Since joining Method in 2014 after it acquired her technology-focused boutique public relations agency, Kindling Communications, Guss has helped lead the agency's West Coast expansion by bolstering business development, elevating client strategy, and attracting and developing talent.

In the last three years, Guss helped Method drive over 80 percent staff growth in its San Francisco office, including key senior leadership additions and strategic expansion of the agency's content, social, research and design teams, enhancing its capabilities to deliver communications solutions from a truly integrated perspective. Guss was also instrumental in building Method's tech practice with client portfolios that span growth-stage, pre-IPO companies as well as publicly traded global brands.

"Carolyn has been a major catalyst in helping Method become a nationally recognized agency with a strong reputation and presence in Silicon Valley," said David Parkinson, Method co-founder and CEO. "We're very pleased to recognize her contributions to Method with this new GM role and bolster the solid leadership we have on the ground in San Francisco. Under Carolyn's guidance, we will continue to cement our position as a leading agency that is admired and differentiated in an evolving communications market."

An integrated communications expert with over 20 years of public relations experience, both in-house and within agencies, Guss previously held leadership roles at European telecommunications firm Orange, serving as head of corporate communications for its mobile business in London and head of U.S. communications. Prior to Orange, she led the technology team for Edelman Sydney, representing such technology leaders as Apple, Samsung, LG and Telstra.

Method is the communications catalyst for breakthrough brands and category leaders. Founded in 2010, Method helps its clients share their ambitious visions with the world. As The Holmes Report's 2016 Technology Agency of the Year, we produce award-winning results from Salt Lake City and San Francisco. Learn more at www.methodcommunications.com.

